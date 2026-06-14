Browns QB Deshaun Watson Put on Notice by Ex-Pro Bowler

Deshaun Watson may still be the favorite to open the season as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback, but T.J. Houshmandzadeh does not expect him to keep it for long.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver made a blunt prediction about the Browns’ quarterback situation, saying Watson will get the first shot before eventually giving way to Shedeur Sanders.

“At some point, Deshaun’s going to get put on the bench, and Shedeur Sanders will be given an opportunity,” Houshmandzadeh said on the Speakeasy show. “I do believe this will be the best Deshaun Watson that we’ve seen in the Cleveland Browns uniform, but the rest of those teams in that division are better. I believe the Cleveland Browns have now gotten worse. It’s going to be such an uphill battle for him. But yes, Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarterback, and like I said, by Week 6 or 7, Shedeur will be starting after that.”

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It was an ominous outlook for Watson, even with Houshmandzadeh giving him the nod as the Week 1 starter. The Browns have spent the offseason staging a real quarterback competition between Watson and Sanders, with Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green also in the room.

Watson is trying to reclaim his place after missing last season and playing just 19 games since arriving in Cleveland. Sanders, meanwhile, is looking to build off an uneven rookie season but has made progress this spring under new head coach Todd Monken.

Browns Still Have No Answer at Quarterback

The Browns left minicamp without naming a starting quarterback, and Monken made it clear the competition will continue into training camp. Asked after minicamp if the Browns would go into the summer break with the same quarterback setup, Monken said the team would “start off fall camp just like we’ve been doing” and continue alternating first-team reps between Sanders and Watson.

“I’d love to have it now. We just don’t,” Monken said of naming a starter.

That leaves Watson and Sanders with more to settle once the pads come on. Monken praised Sanders’ progress, especially his ability to play faster within the offense.

“I just think he’s doing a better job,” Monken said. “I think he’s being more decisive. Now, it’s easy to say we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s gonna have to do.”

Monken also said he does not view the lack of a decision as a problem because he believes both quarterbacks can play winning football.

“It would be (concerned) if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting,” Monken said. “It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it.”

Deshaun Watson Facing Pivotal Season With Browns

After a very rough run, Watson is entering a pivotal season in Cleveland. The Browns gave up a massive haul to land Watson in 2022 and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. The move has not delivered the kind of return the franchise expected. Watson has played just 19 games with the Browns and has yet to regain the Pro Bowl form he showed earlier in his career with the Houston Texans.

He is trying to prove there is still something left and his NFL future is on the line.

“I think each and every person that walks into the locker room should have that mindset that you want to start in this league,” Watson said. “That’s why we show up each and every day, to be able to go out there and perform on Sundays or whenever that day is. So, yeah, so it’s definitely the main focus of why I work hard to be able to come back the way I do.”

Watson said he is fully healthy and ready to play a full season. He also pushed back on looking too far ahead when asked about 2027.

“I don’t know. I’m trying to play a full season,” Watson said. “I’m just trying to be healthy, so I can play all 17-plus games. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen at that time.”