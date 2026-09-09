Browns QB Deshaun Watson Faces Off-Field Trouble Ahead of Opener

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is contesting a speeding ticket as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the field.

According to FOX 8, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper cited Watson on Aug. 26 for allegedly driving 86 mph in a 60 mph zone in Cleveland. Watson entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.

The alleged violation occurred late in the preseason, but the court proceedings come as Watson prepares to lead Cleveland against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He is getting another opportunity to establish himself as the Browns’ starter after injuries derailed his past two seasons.

Neither the Browns nor Watson has commented on the citation. He is not the first prominent Cleveland player to face a speeding ticket, with former Browns star Myles Garrett and quarterback Shedeur Sanders among those previously cited.

For Watson, it adds an off-field matter to resolve as he prepares for his return to the field.

“I think I’m super excited, I’m super happy, I’m super blessed for the opportunity that this organization gave me, and I just want to be able to capitalize on it,” Watson said. “So really right now, I’m just present in this moment, talking with you guys, getting ready for practice, and just letting the days come to me. I don’t want to rush it, and I don’t want to try to drag it on. I just kind of enjoy each moment because I know how fast it can be taken away. So, I just continue to focus on my present.”

Deshaun Watson Returns After Lengthy Injury Absence

Watson won the starting job over Shedeur Sanders following a training camp competition. Browns coach Todd Monken chose the veteran to open the season and indicated the decision would not be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Still, Watson has plenty to prove once the games count.

He missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing two Achilles surgeries and has appeared in just 19 games for Cleveland since arriving in 2022. Now entering the final season of his five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract, Watson has limited time to change the trajectory of his Browns tenure.

The preseason provided a reminder of the frustration surrounding him. Watson completed five of 12 passes for 36 yards with an interception in Cleveland’s 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills, drawing boos from the home crowd. He initially pushed back against that reaction before later apologizing for his response.

Browns Have Shedeur Sanders Waiting Behind Watson

Cleveland enters the season with Sanders and rookie Taylen Green joining Watson on the active roster. Dillon Gabriel is on injured reserve with a back injury and must miss at least the first four games.

Monken confirmed Wednesday that Sanders is expected to be active for the opener. That provides some clarity after discussion about whether Cleveland could dress Green for a package of plays and leave Sanders in the emergency quarterback role.

Green’s athleticism gives Cleveland another option offensively, but using him in specific situations is a different assignment from asking him to take over an entire game. Sanders gives the Browns a backup with starting experience who spent training camp preparing to run Monken’s offense.

Gabriel’s absence also postpones another decision. Once he is healthy and eligible to return, Cleveland will have four quarterbacks to account for, potentially reopening discussions about a trade or roster move.