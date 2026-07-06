Browns Get $88 Million Payday From Deshaun Watson Debacle

The Cleveland Browns may never be able to undo the Deshaun Watson trade. But they have found a way to soften the financial blow from one of the most scrutinized contracts in NFL history.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that NFLPA records show the Browns have more than $88 million in salary-cap credits tied to insurance on Watson’s injuries. The exact total, per Florio’s breakdown, is $88.781 million in credits from 2024 through 2029.

In the simplest terms, the Browns insured Watson’s fully guaranteed deal. When Watson missed time because of injury, the policy allowed Cleveland to recover portions of the money and turn those recoveries into cap credits.

It does not erase the trade. It also does not give the Browns back the three first-round picks they sent to the Houston Texans. It does not change the fact that Watson’s five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract has been widely viewed as one of the worst deals in NFL history. But it does matter.

Watson missed 11 games due to injury in 2023, 10 more in 2024 and all 17 games last season. The credits stem from the shoulder injuries Watson suffered in 2023 and the torn Achilles he sustained in October 2024, which he later re-tore during his recovery. Watson has played just 19 regular-season games for the Browns since arriving in Cleveland.

The premiums likely were not cheap, but the Browns protected themselves against the exact scenario that unfolded.

Deshaun Watson Facing Last Chance With Browns

While the cap relief helps the Browns’ books, it does nothing for Watson’s standing on the field. The 30-year-old passer is entering what appears to be his final chance to prove he can still be a viable NFL starting quarterback. The first step is winning the job, with Shedeur Sanders also in the mix. The harder part may come after that.

Watson has to show he can still function when the pocket gets crowded and the pressure is on. The Browns’ offseason workouts could fully answer whether Watson can still be the same type of playmaker he was before injuries.

Watson has not played a regular-season snap since tearing his Achilles in 2024. He missed all of last season after re-tearing it and undergoing another surgery. That makes training camp and the preseason about more than shaking off rust. Watson has to prove he can move, protect himself, take contact and hold up physically with a full workload.

Shedeur Sanders Still Firmly in Browns QB Mix

The Browns’ quarterback competition remains alive heading into training camp, with Sanders still firmly in the mix for the Week 1 job. Watson and Sanders split first-team work during OTAs and minicamp.

Browns head coach Todd Monken has not been willing to shut the door on either quarterback.

“As much as I’d love to make that decision, either by someone separating themselves upwards or downwards either way, which has not occurred,” Monken said on June 9. “And we haven’t even gotten to practicing against an opponent, putting the pads on, having a controlled scrimmage or playing preseason games.”

Sanders has some momentum after starting seven games last season and showing enough growth to keep pressure on Watson. The Browns also still have Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green in the room, but the clearest battle remains Watson versus Sanders.