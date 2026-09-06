Browns’ Deshaun Watson Put on Notice Ahead of Week 1

Deshaun Watson earned the Cleveland Browns’ starting job, but keeping it will require him to deliver early.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com does not believe head coach Todd Monken has Watson on a particularly short leash. However, another stretch of poor play could quickly test the Browns’ patience.

Watson will make his first regular-season appearance in nearly two years when Cleveland opens against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13. The Browns then visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning home to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

That home opener could become uncomfortable if Cleveland arrives at 0-2, especially if Watson and the offense are responsible for the slow start. Watson already heard boos during the Browns’ preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills. He initially called the reaction “disrespectful” and “personal” before later acknowledging that his emotions got the best of him.

Winning would provide the simplest way to change the conversation. Watson has offered little return since Cleveland acquired him from the Houston Texans and signed him to a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022.

He has appeared in 19 games for the Browns, producing a 9-10 record with 3,365 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Watson missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing two surgeries to repair his Achilles.

Cabot: Contract Not Factor in Browns’ QB Decision

Watson’s contract and the draft capital Cleveland surrendered have fueled speculation that he was always going to receive the starting job. Cabot does not believe that investment dictated Monken’s decision.

“I truly believe that Monken made this decision based solely on the fact that he believes Deshaun Watson gives him the best chance to win,” Cabot said. “I think he feels that Watson will be able to handle the silent counts on the road and all of the pre-snap operation better than Shedeur Sanders right now.”

With five new starting offensive linemen and consecutive road games to begin the season, Monken valued Watson’s experience. Sanders must show greater command of the offense before Monken feels comfortable handing him the job.

“There will come a time, maybe even sooner than later, that Sanders will be able to manage the game to Monken’s satisfaction,” Cabot said. “Until that time, Monken probably just doesn’t feel comfortable enough with Sanders’ ability to get in and out of the huddle quick enough and to manage all the moving parts of a new and young offense, including five new offensive linemen.”

Sanders made seven starts as a rookie, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Browns went 3-4 in those games.

Browns Still Have Significant QB Questions

The Browns’ official depth chart lists Sanders behind Watson, followed by rookie Taylen Green. However, the idea has been floated of Green serving as the active backup in Week 1, with Sanders designated as the emergency quarterback.

That scenario would allow Cleveland to use Green in specialty packages. The 6-foot-6 quarterback ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash and showed his athleticism with 66 rushing yards during the preseason finale.

Cleveland will face another decision when Dillon Gabriel becomes eligible to return from injured reserve. Gabriel suffered a back injury in the preseason finale and must miss at least four games.

Activating Gabriel would leave the Browns with four quarterbacks again, forcing them to carry the entire group, pursue a trade, or move on from one of their younger passers.