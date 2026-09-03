Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Makes Emotional 4-Word Post After IR Decision

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel shared an emotional message to his wife, Zo, as he begins the season on injured reserve.

“It’s always been you,” Gabriel wrote on Instagram, adding their wedding date, June 28, 2026.

Gabriel and Zo Caswell married this summer after a relationship that began when they were students in Hawaiʻi. Their relationship endured several moves as Gabriel’s football career took him from UCF to Oklahoma, Oregon and eventually Cleveland.

Gabriel proposed in September 2024, one day after making his debut for Oregon. The couple announced the engagement with a joint Instagram post captioned with the date “9/1/2024.”

They tied the knot on June 28, shortly before Gabriel reported for his second training camp with the Browns. His latest post included several photos from their wedding and offered a personal moment during an uncertain stretch of his NFL career.

Zo Gabriel Clears Up Confusion After IR Decision

Zo also delivered a direct message after the Browns placed Gabriel on injured reserve with a designation to return.

“Yes, he is on IR. Yes, he will be fine. And yes, he is on the Browns,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gabriel landed on injured reserve because of a back injury he suffered during Cleveland’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots. He experienced pain in the days following the game and underwent an MRI, per head coach Todd Monken.

“I don’t know exactly when it happened. He feels like it was the third down on the zone read that he pulled it, kind of got twisted awkwardly,” Monken said. “I think he’s going to be fine, just a little uncomfortable throwing now.”

The designation means Gabriel must miss at least the first four games of the regular season. However, he remains under contract with Cleveland and is eligible to return.

With Gabriel temporarily sidelined, the Browns will open the season with three quarterbacks on the active roster. Deshaun Watson is the starter, Shedeur Sanders is the primary backup and rookie sixth-round pick Taylen Green holds the third spot.

Gabriel’s move to injured reserve allowed Cleveland to retain his rights without using one of its initial 53 roster spots on him.

Dillon Gabriel’s Future With Browns Remains Uncertain

Gabriel strengthened his case to remain part of Cleveland’s plans with a stellar performance in the preseason finale.

The former third-round pick completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns’ 37-13 victory over the Patriots. Cleveland scored on all five of its first-half possessions with Gabriel directing the offense.

It was an important showing after Gabriel started six games as a rookie. He finished last season completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. The Browns went 1-5 in those starts before Sanders took over.

Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room continues to create questions about where he fits. Watson is entering the final year of his contract, while Sanders and Gabriel are both in their second seasons. The Browns also invested a sixth-round pick in Green, whose combination of size and athleticism gives Cleveland another developmental option.

Gabriel could attract trade interest once he is activated from injured reserve, particularly if another team loses a quarterback or becomes dissatisfied with its depth. The Browns would then have to decide whether a draft pick offers more value than keeping an experienced backup familiar with the roster.