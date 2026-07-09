Browns’ Deshaun Watson Relief Comes With Big Catch

The Cleveland Browns still appear to be getting some relief from Deshaun Watson’s disastrous contract. Just not nearly as much as initially believed.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio followed up on his reporting around Watson’s injury insurance and the salary-cap credits tied to the quarterback’s missed time. Florio had previously reported that NFLPA records pointed to more than $88 million in cap credits for the Browns tied to Watson’s injuries. After taking a closer look and further consulting, Florio said the actual number is much lower.

“Per the source with whom we collaborated, the actual cap credit for the games missed in 2023, 2024, and 2025 will be $25.824 million,” Florio wrote on Wednesday, July 8. “The difference comes from the fact that, as the source believes, a credit of $3,997,386 that first appears in the 2026 breakdown following the March 6, 2026 restructuring of the deal will be (and perhaps already should be) reflected four more times.”

It is still a meaningful chunk of cap relief for the Browns, just not the massive silver lining for one of the worst contracts in NFL history.

Deshaun Watson’s Health Remains Concern for Browns

Watson missed 11 games in 2023 with a shoulder injury. He then tore his Achilles in 2024 and missed the final 10 games of that season. Watson sat out all of last year after retearing his Achilles during his recovery.

Florio noted that the updated figure still seems “way too low” considering how much time Watson has missed. He laid out two possible explanations: either the Browns did not purchase the maximum insurance allowed under Watson’s contract, or the policy included language that limited the payout.

The reality is that the actual insurance payout does not do much for Watson. He still has to prove he can play and stay healthy. And most importantly, he still has to win a quarterback competition that has not been settled. Shedeur Sanders and Watson are neck and neck for the top spot on the depth chart heading into training camp.

Deshaun Watson Facing Uncertain Future with Browns

The Browns are giving Watson a chance to win the job back in an open competition with Sanders, but there is no clean reset button for the 30-year-old passer. He has played just 19 regular-season games with Cleveland since the blockbuster trade with Houston, going 9-10 as the starter while throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

After taking a full year off, Watson believes the injury concerns are behind him.

“I can say that now. I’m fully healthy, ready to go,” Watson said on June 10. “This last year I was able to conquer that. And I’ll just say I haven’t really been 100% since that Tennessee game in ’23.”

Watson can look comfortable in shorts and helmets during offseason workouts. But the Browns still need to see it carry over once the pads come on and his workload increases. If not, Watson — who is heading into the final year of his contract — faces an uncertain future as an NFL quarterback.

The Browns open training camp later this month in Berea. Rookies are scheduled to report on July 23, while veterans will show up on July 28.