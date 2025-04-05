Browns Gets Bad News on Deshaun Watson Replacement Plan

If the Cleveland Browns were eyeing Cam Ward as Deshaun Watson’s potential replacement, it might be time to start exploring other options.

The Browns have the No. 2 pick in the draft, behind the quarterback-needy Tennessee Titans, who have the top selection. The Titans appear locked in on Ward, calling off a private workout with Shedeur Sanders, who is widely considered the second-best passer in the draft.

“After yesterday’s Colorado Pro Day, Titans brass met with Shedeur Sanders’ camp and the parties have agreed to cancel the upcoming private workout,” Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site wrote on X. “The Titans have seen four years of game film, scouted multiple games, and now attended a Pro Day they described as very impressive.”

While the statement puts a positive spin on things, it ultimately signals that the team has no intention of selecting Sanders with their top pick. But it is draft season, where every move is under the microscope.

The Titans have also hinted at a willingness to trade out of the top spot. By projecting strong interest in Ward, they could be strategically driving up the asking price should they explore a potential deal.

It was a longshot for Ward to be available at No. 2. He’s been the favorite to go No. 1 for some time.

Browns Impressed by Shedeur Sanders at Pro Day

The Browns brass, including owner Jimmy Haslam, were present for Sanders’ Pro Day in Boulder. The team came away impressed with Sanders’ performance.

“Very impressive,” Browns head coach Stefanski said. “The ball came out super easy. He had some throws in the boundary in particular that were really impressive. Ball placement was good, moved well, I think that they did a nice job with the script and what they asked him to do. He wasn’t just sitting back there and making throws. He was moving in the pocket and was making some high-level throws.”

Sanders had a stellar year at Colorado, passing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He helped lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record last season that exceeded expectations.

Before playing for the Buffaloes, Sanders played two seasons at Jackson State, leading the program to a pair of SWAC titles. He was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was also awarded the Deacon Jones Trophy as the nation’s top HBCU player.

Shedeur Sanders Confident He Could Turn Browns Around

Much has been made about the idea that Sanders may not want to play in Cleveland. But Sanders is not concerned with that, which he reiterated while speaking to reporters after his Pro Day.

“I could bring cameras and eyes anywhere I go,” Sanders said on Friday. “It don’t matter where I go. I know the influence I have on society and on culture. So wherever I go, it’s definitely going to be an improvement than what it was before I got there.”

Sanders added: “I feel like I’m the No. 1 quarterback, and that’s what I know. But at the end of the day, I’m not stuck on that, because it’s about the situation. So whatever situation, whatever franchise believes in me and gives me the opportunity, then I’m excited to go. Wherever that falls, it don’t really matter to me.”

Cleveland admitted their blockbuster move for Watson in 2022 was a “swing and miss.” Watson is expected to miss most of next season recovering from an Achilles injury. But he likely won’t factor into the starting quarterback discussion when healthy.

But the Browns don’t have to select a quarterback at No. 2. Sanders teammate, Travis Hunter, and Penn State pass-rush Abdul Carter are other potentials picks in the spot.