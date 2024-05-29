Browns Predicted to Replace QB Deshaun Watson With 2-Time National Champion

The Cleveland Browns may turn to the draft to find a replacement for Deshaun Watson if he struggles again this season. Georgia’s Carson Beck is being mentioned as a potential target.

In an early 2025 mock draft, Curt Popejoy of The Draft Wire has the Browns selecting Beck with the No. 16 overall pick. The Browns have not had a first-round pick since 2021, when the team selected cornerback Greg Newsome.

Beck is expected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft. He’s won a pair of National Championships with the Bulldogs, although he was not the starter for either of those title runs.

Beck took over as QB1 in Georgia last season. He completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Beck isn’t a dual-threat but does have some running ability in a pinch. He added 116 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground.

Beck is a “hot name” with scouts, per Matt Miller of ESPN.

“The start of the 2025 class’ evaluation is a three-headed monster. Carson Beck is the hot name among NFL scouts, but he’ll be challenged by Quinn Ewers and Shedeur Sanders if those two can take the next step in their games in the 2024 season,” Miller said on May 2. “Beck’s command of the Georgia offense is impressive, and he also shows the soft touch and driving arm strength that NFL teams love. He threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions last season. His lack of mobility might be questioned, but his pocket movement is superb.”

Browns Need Big Year From Deshaun Watson

Drafting a quarterback might not mean an immediate end to Watson’s time in Cleveland. He’s under contract through the 2026 season on a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.

The hope in Cleveland is that Watson can turn things around and log a full season. So far, Watson has played in just 12 games with the Browns due to a lengthy suspension and injuries. While Watson has had his moments, the results when he’s been on the field have been mixed. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in a Browns uniform.

The Browns traded a trio of first-round picks to land Watson in a 2022 deal. Although the move hasn’t paid off, the team still feels good about Watson’s potential.

“We feel very good about the transition. He is in a good spot mentally and physically,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on May 3. “He’s been rehabbing the shoulder injury, but he is well on his way there and in a really strong spot. I think he’s a lot more comfortable within the organization.”

Deshaun Watson Confident Ahead of Return

Watson had surgery in November and started throwing in March. He’s worked his way back and has taken part in OTAs on a limited basis. Watson expects he’ll be healthy and ready to roll for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 8.

“I’ll be better than I was before in Week 1,” Watson said on April 4. “I’m very confident in the roles of the doctors. Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache and his team, following their lead, just all the research that I’ve done. And then just my work and preparation. I’ve put my whole life into this. I want to make sure I come back even better than before.”

This season, Watson will have a new weapon to work with in the passing game. The Browns traded for former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy in March. He’ll team up with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and others.