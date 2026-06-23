Browns QB Deshaun Watson Ripped Amid Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns still do not know if Shedeur Sanders can be their quarterback of the future.

But with the latest trade rumors swirling around Sanders, Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber believes the Browns would be making another mistake by giving up on him before getting a real answer — especially if Deshaun Watson remains part of the plan.

Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland recently said there have been “ongoing calls” about Sanders’ availability and suggested the Browns may not be sold on the second-year quarterback. Rizzo made it clear that nothing was imminent, but said he does not believe all four quarterbacks will make it to training camp.

Gerstenhaber was not defending Sanders as a sure thing. But he also does not see the value in dumping him for a late-round pick before the Browns know what they have.

“First of all, nobody is giving up anything for Shedeur Sanders. He hasn’t proven anything in the league,” Gerstenhaber said. “If he had been a first-round pick that hadn’t proved anything, it’d be different. He was a later pick. If someone offers a sixth- or seventh-round pick for him, I wouldn’t even make that trade. I’d rather see him play and see if there’s a chance he pans out. Nobody is giving up anything better than that, so what’s the point?”

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Browns Have Not Decided on Starting Quarterback

Sanders went 3-4 as a starter last season as a rookie, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It was not enough to settle anything, but he has remained firmly in the mix this offseason.

Browns coach Todd Monken has said the team will continue the quarterback battle into training camp, with Sanders and Deshaun Watson expected to alternate first-team reps. Monken said he believes both quarterbacks are capable of starting and playing winning football.

When it comes to the starting conversation, Gerstenhaber’s view on Sanders is more measured than his reaction to the trade chatter.

“I’ve made it clear that I’m not a fan of Shedeur Sanders,” Gerstenhaber said. “I think the odds are better than not that he’s not going to be the answer at quarterback. But to say there is no chance is stupid. And to make it seem he’s a sure thing is also stupid. It’s ridiculous.”

Deshaun Watson ‘Absolute Trash’ as Browns QB Option

Gerstenhaber saved his sharpest criticism for Watson, who is attempting to re-enter the Browns’ quarterback picture after a turbulent run in Cleveland. Watson arrived in 2022 in a blockbuster trade and signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. The Browns paid the price to land a franchise quarterback but have not gotten that version of Watson.

“Deshaun is an absolute bum. A garbage football player,” Gerstenhaber said. “I don’t want to see him play in the league or for the Browns again.”

Watson has been limited by suspension, injuries and uneven play since joining the Browns. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023, tore his Achilles in 2024 and later underwent a second surgery on the same Achilles after a setback in his recovery. Watson missed all of last season.

“Let’s stop with the nonsense of playing Deshaun Watson,” Gerstenhaber said. “If they start Deshaun Watson, they will continue to be as stupid of an organization that you could possibly be. Deshaun Watson is absolute trash. He cannot play and will never play at a high level in the league again. Anyone with a brain knows it.”

Once the Browns know what they have in Watson, Sanders and the rest of the quarterback room, the next step becomes clear: figuring out whether the long-term answer is already in the building or still waiting in the draft.