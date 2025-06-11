Browns QB Deshaun Watson is Going Viral for Bachelor Party Video

Deshaun Watson recently celebrated his bachelor party in style before returning to Cleveland to rejoin the Browns for minicamp.

Watson proposed to his longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais in March. Anais has stood by Watson despite his very public off-field issues. Watson missed 11 games in 2022 due to a suspension stemming from more than 20 allegations of sexual assault. He also paid a $5 million fine as part of a settlement for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

TMZ released photos and videos from Watson’s bachelor party this week, which showed the Browns quarterback driving luxury sports cars and enjoying a meal worth five figures in Miami.

“The NFL quarterback and the rest of the guys got some pricey meats — and then they were treated to beef wellingtons shaped as footballs that were flambéed right at their table. The dinner, too, featured a custom “DW4 Bachelor Party” sign … as well as several bottles of Cristal Rose,” TMZ said. “In total, the dinner cost around $20,000 — mere pocket change for Watson, who’s in the middle of a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.”

Deshaun Watson Working Way Back From Injury

Watson has been steadily working his way back from a ruptured Achilles, an injury he first suffered in October and later aggravated in January, requiring a second surgery. While his status for the upcoming season is still uncertain, the 29-year-old has been hard at work on his recovery.

Watson recently ditched his walking boot and has resumed light throwing sessions on the field. He’s also been refining his mechanics with longtime personal quarterback coach Quincy Avery, as seen in a recent training video that has fueled optimism about his return.

“I think it’s a fun challenge, just cause we starting from ground zero,” Watson said. “I’ve been throwing my whole life. It’s really natural but it’s the little details and fundamentals that comes with it to be a little more accurate, to add that more power, that rotation. The more fluent you can be as a passer, as a thrower it’ll just flow better.

“Obviously, I don’t wanna be hurt, but at the same time, using this moment to really focus on the details that I wouldn’t focus on if I was rushing back.”

Deshaun Watson Remains Presence With Browns

Watson is injured but has still made his presence felt in Cleveland. The Browns are in the midst of a four-man quarterback competition, but players and coaches have both mentioned Watson being an active member of the quarterback room.

“Deshaun, of course, he’s active in there,” rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders said in May. “He’s in all the meetings. It’s cool talking to him.”

Watson also made a brief appearance during the opening minicamp on Tuesday.

“QB Deshaun Watson popped out of the facility today to watch some of the minicamp practice. This was during red zone 7 on 7s,” Camryn Justice of WEWS wrote on X.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson popped out of the facility today to watch some of the minicamp practice. This was during red zone 7 on 7s. pic.twitter.com/Y4ok74szmI — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 11, 2025

For now, all Watson can do is look on as Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders compete for the starting role. Watson’s contract runs through the 2026 season but it’s uncertain if he’ll get another chance to start in Cleveland.