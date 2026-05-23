Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Wife Announces Major Career News

Jilly Anais Watson is stepping back into the spotlight — this time with her quarterback husband along for the ride.

The singer, actress and model released her first new music in years, dropping the single “His & Hers.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson plays a prominent role in the accompanying music video, appearing with his wife courtside at a Cleveland Cavaliers game and in other personal moments. He is also credited as a director, camera operator and editor on the project.

Anais Watson built her entertainment career long before her relationship with the Browns quarterback brought wider public attention. Beyond performing, she has expanded into business, authoring cookbooks and launching a fragrance line. She also walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway at Swim Week.

Watson and Anais married in July 2025 in an intimate ceremony in Miami. Browns co-owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam were in attendance. The Watsons announced their engagement in March 2025 after dating since 2019.

Deshaun Watson Looking to Get Career on Track

The release comes as the Browns quarterback continues battling for the team’s starting job against Shedeur Sanders during offseason workouts under first-year head coach Todd Monken.

Watson’s NFL future looked uncertain after he underwent two Achilles surgeries that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. He briefly returned to practice in December but was never activated to the 53-man roster. Since arriving in Cleveland in 2022, Watson has appeared in just 19 games.

But under Monken, Watson appears to have a legitimate opportunity to reset the narrative around his career. The new Browns head coach offered strong praise for the veteran passer during the latest round of OTAs.

“He’s been great. I think everybody would say it — I’m all for a clean slate. I want the best for every player we have, every coach — I want the best for everybody in this world to have a great life,” Monken said. “I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity, with a change, to showcase his ability and see where he’s at. I’m all for it.”

Browns Undecided on QB Situation

Early reports indicate that Watson is prominently in the mix — if not the frontrunner — for the starting quarterback job in Cleveland. But Monken has been careful not to anoint a favorite among the current group, which includes Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriele, and rookie Taylen Green.

“Nothing’s really changed other than it’s a different day and you’re firing the same questions,” Monken said. “I mean, we’re going to rotate those guys and play the best player and we’ll see.”

Sanders and Watson have taken the reps with the starting offense during the offseason workouts. Gabriel and Green have worked with the backups and it’s assumed the two are competing for a roster spot.

Whoever wins the starting quarterback job will take over an offense with an improved supporting cast. The Browns should have an entirely new starting group on the offensive line after finishing last season 5-12. The team also added two new weapons in rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion.