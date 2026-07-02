Deshaun Watson’s Wife Shows Love for Browns QB in Bikini Photos

As Deshaun Watson works to revive his career in Cleveland, Jilly Anais Watson is showing that the Browns quarterback still has plenty of love away from the facility.

Anais shared a new Instagram posts with her more than 2 million followers, posting a set of bikini photos and showing support for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. The post comes amid a key offseason for Watson, with training camp approaching and his future in Cleveland far from settled.

“Mrs. Watson,” she captioned the post.

It is not the first time Anais has offered a glimpse into the couple’s offseason. She recently posted photos of the two vacationing in Spain, where Watson spent part of his break before returning to football work.

Watson and Anais have been together since 2019 and officially tied the knot last year. The couple married after several years together, and Anais has remained a visible supporter through the ups and downs of Watson’s career.

During minicamp, Watson said he was “great mentally” and credited his wife for helping him stay in a good place during a turbulent stretch. Watson also said marriage and the time away from football have changed him. He described himself as more introverted than he used to be.

Deshaun Watson Back at Browns Facility During Break

Despite the team being in the middle of its summer break, Watson was back at the Browns facility this week and was seen throwing passes to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. He has also worked with private physical therapist Billy Voltaire and personal quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery.

The work is important for Watson, who missed all of last season after two Achilles surgeries. He’s played in just 19 games since arriving in Cleveland in 2022 via a blockbuster trade. The Browns got a limited look at him during offseason workouts, but the real evaluation will come in training camp and the preseason, when the competition becomes more physical and the reps carry more weight.

Watson is also expected to hold passing sessions in Florida before camp. Shedeur Sanders is expected to be part of that group, rather than hosting a separate session.

Deshaun Watson Facing Defining Season With Browns

Watson is entering the final year of the five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract he signed after the Browns acquired him. The deal has hung over Cleveland for years, especially with Watson unable to stay on the field. Shoulder trouble ended his 2023 season, and he missed all of last season after two Achilles surgeries.

Watson is trying to prove he still has a future — and he’ll have to do it while holding off Sanders. The Browns left minicamp without naming a starter, and head coach Todd Monken made it clear the team still needs to see more in training camp and preseason action before making a decision.

If Watson wins the job and plays well, he can change the conversation and give himself a chance to extend his NFL career. If he does not get on the field, or if he does and struggles, it is hard to imagine a future where he sticks around in Cleveland or gets a chance elsewhere.