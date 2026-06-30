Browns QB Deshaun Watson Makes Strong Statement on Winning Job

Deshaun Watson’s summer break did not last long.

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of their extended break before training camp, but Watson was back at the team facility in Berea, staying sharp.

“Despite the Browns being in the midst of their seven-week summer break, Watson opted to spend one of his off weeks here working on some of the things he learned during spring ball and throwing to some local receivers,” Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported.

Cabot also reported that Watson has been working with his private physical therapist, Billy Voltaire, and threw with his personal quarterbacks coach, Quincy Avery. Watson is coming off missing all of last season recovering from a pair of Achilles surgeries.

Shedeur Sanders Drew Praise for Presence at Browns’ Facility

It is a notable move from Watson, who is trying to win back the Browns’ starting job after missing all of last season. Watson has said he wants to start, and his actions during the break back that up.

Shedeur Sanders spent part of the early offseason in Cleveland after Todd Monken was hired, building a relationship with the new head coach and working on his body. Sanders said Monken helped set that tone.

“I think coach just spoke life into me,” Sanders said in April. “So I was here one day and he was like, ‘Well, if you want to be the best quarterback you want to be, then you got to do that on a daily thing, on a daily regimen, daily time.’ So that’s what clicked for me.”

Now Watson is sending a similar message before training camp.

Deshaun Watson Plans Passing Camp Before Browns Training Camp

Watson’s work will continue before the Browns report back for training camp. He plans to host some offensive teammates for a passing camp in South Florida in mid-July. Sanders is expected to be part of those sessions rather than holding a separate camp that would force players to pick between quarterbacks.

“We’re a team,” Sanders said. “If one of us chooses to do something, we’re all going to do it together as a team. It’s not an individual thing. So that’s the thing, like the quarterback room, we’re all connected. We’re all cool. That’s the difference. We’re all cool. We all communicate with each other.”

Watson and Sanders are fighting for the same job, but both have said the room remains connected. Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green are also part of the group, giving the Browns four quarterbacks heading into camp.

The Browns did not leave minicamp with a starter. Monken made that clear after the offseason program, saying Watson and Sanders had both done enough to push the decision into training camp. The Browns split first-team work between the two quarterbacks during OTAs and minicamp, and Monken said the next step has to come with pads on.

“I think they both can start and play winning football,” Monken said. “I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t. I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

Watson still has to prove he can stay healthy and play winning football after a long absence. Sanders still has to prove he has made enough of a jump in his second season to take the job from a veteran with a more accomplished resume.