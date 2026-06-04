Browns Give Bad News to Dillon Gabriel at OTAs

Dillon Gabriel’s path to a future with the Cleveland Browns appears to be getting tighter by the day.

Browns coach Todd Monken was asked Wednesday about his hope to have a starting quarterback picked by the start of training camp. His answer centered on Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders — not Gabriel.

“In a perfect world, you’d love to have your starting quarterback, right?” Monken said. “I’m not sure we’ll be there, I’m just not. I think both quarterbacks have played well enough where we haven’t really been in pads. We haven’t played any games yet. Haven’t really got to that point yet. Every day I kind of lean one way or the other with quarterbacks.”

Monken closed the answer with a line that did not sound promising for Gabriel.

“I’m fired up by the quarterbacks,” Monken said. “I just tell you, we got two starting level quarterbacks. We really do.”

The two quarterbacks Monken was referencing were Watson and Sanders. Gabriel, a third-round pick in 2025, started games as a rookie last season but has been pushed to the side in the discussion this offseason.

The optics for Gabriel got even worse on Wednesday after the Browns acquired Jared Verse in the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade. Verse arrived in Cleveland wearing No. 8, the same number Gabriel has worn with the Browns.

Shedeur Sanders Still Making Push in Browns QB Battle

Sanders had one of his better days of the offseason during Wednesday’s practice, which was open to reporters. His highlight came during a two-minute period, when he connected with wide receiver Isaiah Bond on a deep throw down the sideline.

“Well, I mean it’s a piece of the practice, right? It’s a piece of the practice,” Monken said of the throw. “I think Isaiah Bond has come on the last week and a half as a player. He’s still a developmental player. Shedeur’s really come on. I thought he had a really good day today. I thought Deshaun had a good day today. And so, I thought both of those guys continue to compete.”

Sanders showed flashes as a rookie last season but also looked like a young quarterback still trying to find his footing. He went 3-4 in seven starts, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Monken said Sanders has improved with his footwork, urgency and ability to move through progressions, even if there are still rough moments.

“I think some of that was some of the decision-making,” Monken said. “I think the more reps you get, the more comfortable you get in progressing. Before the touchdown pass, not so good. He started to back up in the pocket — really probably would have been a sack. We let it play out. So again, he’s still a young developmental player that I think has come a long way. And I think he’s got a huge upside.”

Browns Not Giving Up on Season After Myles Garrett Trade

The Browns made a franchise-altering move by trading Myles Garrett this week but Monken and general manager Andrew Berry have pushed back on the idea that Cleveland is using this season to rebuild.

The Browns landed Verse as the centerpiece of the deal, giving them a 25-year-old Pro Bowl pass-rusher to build around. They also added future draft capital, giving the front office more flexibility as it reshapes the roster.

“We’re excited to have Jared here,” Monken said. “I don’t think there’s anything more that needs to be said. We’re excited about Jared for our team now and the picks for our future.”

Monken made it clear the Browns are not asking him to be Garrett — a two-time Defensive Player of the Year on track for the Hall of Fame.

“Just be yourself,” Monken said. “There’s only one of you; Myles is already taken. And he’s an elite football player. I see his track ascending, I just do. I just see a world of upside by the way he’s wired. We’re jacked to have him.”

The Browns will report for mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.