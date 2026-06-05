Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Brutal Reality Check After OTAs

Dillon Gabriel’s second season with the Cleveland Browns is not off to the kind of start he needed.

The former third-round pick is already operating as an afterthought in Cleveland’s quarterback room, working almost exclusively with backups while Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battle for the starting job.

Gabriel’s standing took another hit this week after Zac Jackson of The Athletic offered a harsh assessment of what he saw from the second-year quarterback during OTAs.

“His first throw in seven-on-seven is the single worst throw I’ve ever seen at a Browns OTAs,” Jackson said on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. “It had to have slipped out of his hands. He was trying to hit a guy in the back of the end zone and he missed by 25 yards. That is not an exaggeration. People were openly laughing. People being me.”

It’s a blunt evaluation, but Jackson made it clear he was not trying to take a personal shot at Gabriel.

“I’ve never tried to make it personal with Dillon Gabriel,” Jackson said. “He’s just not an NFL quality quarterback. He’s just not.”

Gabriel’s rookie season was a mixed bag after he was pushed into action earlier than expected. He went 1-5 as a starter, completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Gabriel’s rookie run ended after a concussion knocked him out of the lineup, and Sanders took advantage of the opening. Gabriel never reclaimed the job from there.

Dillon Gabriel Looking to Hang on to Roster Spot

The Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster: Gabriel, Sanders, Watson and rookie Taylen Green. The most telling sign for Gabriel’s standing in the group may have come from Browns coach Todd Monken.

Monken was asked about his hope to have the quarterback situation settled by the start of training camp. His answer made it clear the competition is a two-horse race between Watson and Sanders — which is what has been assumed for most of the offseason.

“I’m fired up by the quarterbacks,” Monken said. “I just tell you, we got two starting-level quarterbacks. We really do.”

Monken’s statement comes after another awkward development. New Browns pass-rusher Jared Verse, acquired in the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade with the Los Angeles Rams, showed up to OTAs wearing No. 8 — the same number Gabriel wore last season.

Shedeur Sanders Drawing Praise From Browns During QB Battle

While Gabriel’s status appears to be slipping, Sanders continues to give the Browns reasons to keep him firmly in the mix. Monken praised Sanders for the way he has approached the offseason and handled the competition with Watson.

“I got a ton of respect for Shedeur because all he’s done since I’ve been here is work,” Monken said. “That’s all he’s done is compete.”

Sanders is coming off an uneven rookie season but gained valuable experience. He went 3-4 as a starter and threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Browns are not ready to name a starter, and Monken has been clear that he does not want to force a decision before the team has enough information. However, his hope is to have an established depth chart by training camp.

Mandatory minicamp — from June 9-11 — will give Cleveland another chance to evaluate Watson and Sanders.