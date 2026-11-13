Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Update on Future After Trade Deadline

Dillon Gabriel remained with the Cleveland Browns following the trade deadline and he could stick around for a while.

While Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders have commanded most of the attention, Gabriel could still figure into the team’s plans beyond this crowded season. The Athletic’s Zac Jackson outlined that possibility and why the Browns didn’t move Gabriel for a modest return.

“Given the rash of injuries league-wide and the team’s uncertain future at quarterback, the Browns look wise to keep four passers on their active roster. They weren’t going to trade Gabriel for anything less than a significant return — the kind that in no way was coming now,” Jackson said. “Gabriel could remain with Cleveland next season in a backup role and, like Sanders, is on his standard rookie contract through 2028.”

That scenario would give Gabriel a place in the quarterback room even if Cleveland changes its starting plans. It also leaves the Browns with additional time to evaluate a player they selected in the third round of the 2025 draft.

Dillon Gabriel Remains Behind Watson and Sanders

Gabriel’s immediate opportunity has been limited by both his health and his spot on the depth chart.

The Browns placed him on injured reserve with a back injury on Aug. 30. He returned to practice Oct. 6 and was activated Oct. 26, putting him back in the mix alongside Watson, Sanders and rookie Taylen Green.

Cleveland nevertheless turned to Sanders when Watson’s concussion protocol absence created an opening against New Orleans. Gabriel remains third on the Browns’ unofficial depth chart, with Green behind him.

Gabriel brings some starting experience to that role. As a rookie, he appeared in 10 games and made six starts, completing 110 of 185 passes for 937 yards and seven touchdowns.

His return from injury gave Cleveland another option during a week when Watson’s availability became uncertain. Keeping him also preserved a young quarterback under contract while the organization continues to evaluate the long-term plan at the position.

Browns Still Have Decisions to Make at Quarterback

The Browns settled their immediate starting question by returning to Watson for Sunday’s game against Houston. Monken cited Watson’s work over the first eight games in explaining the decision. Cleveland went 5-3 in his starts before Sanders filled in during a 23-22 overtime loss to New Orleans.

“Ultimately the full body of work. The previous eight games that we had played, Deshaun played pretty well. And that was my intention. I just wanted to make sure we’d run it by the staff before I said it publicly,” Monken said, trying to quell the QB chatter. “I don’t even know why I have to say it publicly, because it’s really only our business in terms of who’s going to play and who’s not going to play. But I mean, he played well enough to earn to still be our starter.”

Sanders finished that game with 297 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His performance gave Cleveland more to consider as it evaluates its young quarterbacks, even though Watson is getting the next opportunity.

However, the margin for error is slipping for Watson, who has not thrown a touchdown pass since Week 5. Another poor performance will put his starting status up for debate during the bye week.

Watson left questions about his season-long hold on the job to Monken and the front office.