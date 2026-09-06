Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Shares Personal Update Ahead of Week 1

Dillon Gabriel’s immediate future with the Cleveland Browns remains unsettled, but the injured quarterback made the most of a rare break before Week 1.

Gabriel reshared a photo from his wife, Zo, showing the couple enjoying a getaway with a group that included Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The personal update came during the three-day holiday weekend Cleveland players received before preparations intensify for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Todd Monken said the break was necessary after a demanding training camp.

“They need it,” Monken said. “If that allows our guys and their bodies to get their mind right and get fresh for the grind, then that’s what’s best.”

For Gabriel, the trip offered a chance to reset before beginning a season that will start on injured reserve.

Dillon Gabriel Facing Uncertain Future With Browns

The Browns placed Gabriel on injured reserve with a designation to return because of a back injury. He must miss at least the first four games of the season before becoming eligible for activation.

Monken said Gabriel believes the injury occurred when he kept the ball on a zone-read play during Cleveland’s preseason finale.

“He feels like it was the third down on the zone read that he pulled it, kind of got twisted awkwardly,” Monken said. “I think he’s going to be fine, just a little uncomfortable throwing now.”

The timing was unfortunate because Gabriel had just delivered his strongest performance of the preseason. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-13 win over the New England Patriots. The Browns scored on all five of their first-half possessions with Gabriel under center.

“That’s great for him. I know it’s been hard, let’s be real about it,” Monken said. “He comes to work every day and prepares like a pro. You can see he can really operate; he gets what we want to do, and he has a certain confidence about him when he takes the field.”

Gabriel joined Cleveland as a third-round pick in 2025 and started six games as a rookie. He went 1-5 while completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. A concussion eventually opened the door for Shedeur Sanders to take over.

Browns Turn Focus to Deshaun Watson for Week 1

Cleveland will enter Week 1 with Deshaun Watson as its starter. Sanders occupies the No. 2 spot, with rookie Taylen Green rounding out the active quarterback room. Monken has expressed confidence in Watson’s ability to generate the explosive plays Cleveland’s offense will need.

“I’m confident in Deshaun and our ability to push the ball down the field,” Monken said. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t be starting him.”

Watson and most of Cleveland’s projected starters received limited preseason work together, leaving some uncertainty about how quickly the offense will settle in against Jacksonville in a live-game situation.

“We haven’t really played a game with our ones for 60-plus snaps and all the situations and the games within the game,” Monken said. “So, we’ll find out.”

Watson’s injury history makes the depth behind him especially important. Watson has not played in a regular-season game since 2024 and has appeared in just 19 contests since arriving in Cleveland back in 2022.

That uncertainty could also influence what the Browns eventually decide with Gabriel. Once healthy and activated from injured reserve, the 25-year-old could become a potential trade chip because of his starting experience, affordable rookie contract and impressive preseason finale. However, Cleveland could just as easily value him as insurance behind Watson.