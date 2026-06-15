Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads With Post About Former Browns QB

Dillon Gabriel lost his old number, but he appears to be taking the change in stride.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback posted a photo of former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield after switching from No. 8 to No. 6. Gabriel wore No. 8 during his rookie season, but that number now belongs to edge rusher Jared Verse, who arrived in Cleveland as the centerpiece of the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade.

“Dillon Gabriel embracing his new number with the Browns,” ESPN Cleveland posted with a screenshot.

Mayfield wore No. 6 during his time with the Browns and made a mark on the franchise after being selected No. 1 overall in 2018. He helped Cleveland end its long playoff drought and delivered one of the franchise’s most memorable wins with a postseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Mayfield’s run with the Browns did not end cleanly. Cleveland moved on after making the blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022, sending Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers and closing the book on a once-promising partnership.

It was unclear exactly what message Gabriel was trying to send with the post. Regardless, it drew attention at a time when Gabriel’s place in the Browns’ quarterback room is anything but settled.

Dillon Gabriel Facing Uncertain Future With Browns

Gabriel is entering training camp with plenty to prove. The Browns have not named a starting quarterback and are expected to let the competition play out through training camp and the preseason. Watson and Shedeur Sanders are the top two contenders, leaving Gabriel in a difficult spot as he tries to hang on to a roster spot.

Cleveland also added rookie quarterback Taylen Green in the draft, giving the room another intriguing option. Green brings rare athletic traits at 6-foot-6 with high-end speed and the ability to stress defenses with his legs. He is not ready to run the offense, but his athletic profile gives the Browns something different to evaluate.

That could put Gabriel in a fight for a roster spot. The Browns seem likely to keep Watson, Sanders and Green. Gabriel’s path will depend on how he performs once practices become more competitive and preseason snaps start to matter.

Gabriel went 1-5 as a starter during his rookie season, completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He showed flashes of accuracy and poise, but the Browns’ offense struggled to find consistency with Gabriel under center.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel ‘Running His Own Race’

Gabriel has not made much noise publicly this offseason, but his message has been consistent when discussing his mindset. He is trying to focus on his own development rather than the outside conversation surrounding the Browns’ quarterback room.

However, Cleveland’s quarterback competition has been one of the team’s biggest storylines. The number situation only added another layer. Losing No. 8 to Verse could have been viewed as another sign of where Gabriel stands.

“I’m just running my own race and focused on what I can control, and that’s mastering my reps and doing it at a high level,” Gabriel said in April.

Gabriel will get another chance to change the conversation when the Browns report for training camp. The preseason could matter even more, giving him live reps to prove to new head coach Todd Monken that he can run the offense, protect the ball and make Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart decision more difficult.