Browns Ink Ex-Packers TE Behind Harold Fannin Jr. With Position Group Decimated

The Cleveland Browns are having trouble filling out the tight end room behind second-year starter Harold Fannin Jr.

Both injuries and a recent bombshell court ruling in Louisiana allowing some NFL rookies a fifth year of collegiate eligibility have impacted the position group in Cleveland to a significant extent. As a result, the Browns inked undrafted rookie Drew Biber on Thursday, August 20.

“The Browns signed TE Drew Biber and placed TE Jack Stoll on IR,” TheDawgsPodcast Instagram account wrote. “Biber (6-3, 247) is a rookie from Minnesota who signed with the [Green Bay] Packers as a UDFA following the draft. Beyond Harold Fannin, tight end continues to be a glaring hole on this Browns’ roster.”

Biber appeared in 50 games across his five years in college, the first four of which came at Purdue. All told, he tallied 33 catches, 271 yards and one TD across that span.

Cleveland landed on Biber after also offering a workout to JJ Galbreath on Wednesday. Gallbreath, a former undrafted free agent out of South Dakota, played a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ practice squad in 2025.

Browns Continue Struggling to Find Permanent, Reliable Replacement for Tight End David Njoku

Stoll is primarily a blocking tight end who will not be doing anything on a football field until he gets healthy.

Cleveland claimed undrafted rookie tight end Dae’Quan Wright off of waivers last week, though Wright has opted for a return to Mississippi as part of the aforementioned court ruling that expanded his collegiate eligibility.

The Browns let TE David Njoku depart in free agency over the offseason, and he is now a member of what should be a revamped Los Angeles Chargers offense under new coordinator/former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Browns Drafted Joe Royer to Serve as Blocking TE, but Private Issue Has Kept Him From Team During Training Camp

Cleveland selected tight end Joe Royer out of Cincinnati in Round 5 of this year’s draft, though he has yet to participate at all in training camp or the preseason, currently excused by the team for undisclosed personal reasons.

“Royer, 6-5 and 247 pounds, doesn’t necessarily fit the profile of a stout inline blocker, but he has the size to potentially fill the role,” Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN wrote in April. “He also has upside as a pass-catcher; Royer didn’t drop a pass in 2025 and averaged nine yards after catch per reception, which was third highest among FBS tight ends last season. [Browns head coach Todd] Monken has had success with two-TE groupings, so Royer could compete for a role alongside Harold Fannin Jr.”

However, Royer’s prolonged absence from the organization has likely put his candidacy for the regular season roster in at least some jeopardy. The Browns owe the league their initial 53-man group by the end of August, and Royer is running out of time to make an impression.

Cleveland will play the Buffalo Bills in its second preseason game of the summer on Saturday.