Browns Dump Rookie Defender Ahead of Mandatory Camp

The Cleveland Browns have cut ties with rookie cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson ahead of mandatory minicamp.

The Browns released Nicholson from injured reserve with an injury settlement, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Nicholson had reverted to IR after clearing waivers, ending his brief stint with Cleveland before he had a real chance to push for a roster spot.

Nicholson was one of the Browns’ undrafted rookie additions this offseason. Cleveland initially waived him and signed cornerback Tyron Herring as a replacement. Herring is another depth defensive back the team can evaluate during the offseason program.

Browns Need Depth at Defensive Back

The Browns are in search of depth in their cornerback room. Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell give the Browns a strong veteran tandem, but there’s uncertainty behind them. Myles Harden, Myles Bryant, Tre Avery, D’Angelo Ross, Dom Jones, Michael Coats Jr., and Herring are among the other cornerbacks competing for reps and roles.

Ward’s status has still drawn some attention this spring because he has not been present for voluntary OTAs. However, the five-time Pro Bowler has downplayed any concern about his absence.

“I’ve just been training, working out,” Ward said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I got a girlfriend, I got to take her on some dates. I’ve just been working out, working my craft and getting prepared for when I get back in there. Yeah, that’s it.”

Ward also said he has remained involved from afar while learning the defense under new coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

“It’s been good because even though I haven’t been there, like I’ve been with [defensive backs coach Brandon] Lynch, he’s been calling me, we’ve been getting on calls and going over the playbook,” Ward said. “And so I’ve still been learning the playbook and the new plays that’s been going in. And so continue to do that. And then like I said, I’ve been watching the practices that they’ve been doing and how they run the plays and how guys are looking. So I’m still involved, just from afar.”

Myles Garrett Remains Prominent Browns Storyline

Ward is not the only high-profile defender who has remained away from voluntary work. Myles Garrett has also remained at a distance this spring, and his absence has created a larger storyline because of everything surrounding his future.

Garrett has not yet met face-to-face with head coach Todd Monken, who was hired in January. Coupled with a contract restructure, the Browns have been facing rampant trade speculation involving the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

The Browns have not sounded overly concerned and have swiftly shut down the idea of moving their star pass-rusher. Garrett has skipped voluntary work in the past, and it has not affected his play. He is coming off a record-setting season in which he posted an NFL-record 23 sacks and captured his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

The expectation is that both Garrett and Ward will be in attendance for mandatory workouts from June 9-11.