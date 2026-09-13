Browns Lose Key RB to Injury Early in Jaguars Opener

The Cleveland Browns lost a piece of their backfield rotation almost immediately Sunday when Dylan Sampson headed to the locker room with a knee injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sampson was initially listed as questionable to return, leaving Cleveland without its No. 2 running back during the opening stretch of its season opener. The broadcast later reported he is out for the remainder of the game.

Sampson provides a change of pace behind Quinshon Judkins and also handles kickoff returns, giving the Browns two roles to account for while he is sidelined. His speed offers a different look alongside Judkins and gives Cleveland another option to get the ball into space.

“I think he’s going to be an explosive player. You just got to get him in space,” Monken said of Sampson.

The questionable designation left open the possibility of a return. But for a Browns offense trying to establish itself under new head coach Todd Monken, the early injury complicated an already difficult start.

Deshaun Watson Interception Spoils Browns Opening Drive

Cleveland’s first possession offered some encouragement before ending with a familiar frustration.

The Browns moved the ball against Jacksonville, only to have Deshaun Watson throw an interception that wiped out the promising drive. The Jaguars capitalized with a touchdown, putting Cleveland in an early hole.

Watson had an opportunity to give the Browns something to build on. Instead, his first series ended with Cleveland surrendering possession and watching Jacksonville turn the mistake into points.

The defense didn’t do its part either. Jacksonville moved the ball at will in the first quarter, taking an early 14-0 lead. Trevor Lawrence started the game 8-of-10 for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Browns Need Quinshon Judkins to Anchor Running Game

Judkins entered the season expected to carry the running game, and Sampson’s injury made the depth behind him an immediate concern.

The second-year back rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie. Cleveland also worked to expand his receiving responsibilities during training camp after he caught 26 passes for 171 yards last season.

Running backs coach Duce Staley expressed confidence in that broader role.

“I think Q can play all three downs. I don’t even think that’s a question,” Staley said.

Still, Cleveland’s plan included being able to rotate its backs. Switzer explained during camp that having multiple options allowed the Browns to divide assignments by play and situation.

“The more you can keep them fresh, the better,” Switzer said.

Raheim Sanders is next in line for additional work behind Judkins with Sampson sidelined. Sanders entered the opener as Cleveland’s No. 3 running back, while veteran Michael Burton fills the fullback role. The Browns also have Jaleel McLaughlin on the practice squad, but he was not elevated for Sunday’s game, leaving Cleveland to lean on Judkins and Sanders for carries.