Browns $8.9 Million WR Dubbed Trade Candidate Ahead of Camp

The Cleveland Browns could decide to shake up their wide receiver room by trading Elijah Moore ahead of the season.

Shane Shoemaker of ClutchPoints named Moore one of three Browns players who could be traded ahead of the season. The others were quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back D’Onta Foreman.

“It was painfully obvious that the Browns weren’t exactly happy with their wide receiver production from last season,” Shoemaker wrote. “To help with that, they went and got Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos. That now gives them last year’s leading receiver, Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Jeudy as the main three. “So, where does that leave Elijah Moore? The former New York Jets receiver originally came over in a trade to the Browns last year. And while he had a career season last year — 59 receptions, 640 yards, two touchdowns — that could also make him trade eligible.”

Moore could attract some attention from wide receiver-needy teams. And the Browns will pick up the phone for the right price. However, Cleveland doesn’t have spectacular depth behind their top three of Cooper, Jeudy and Moore. And Cleveland feels like Moore has more to give.

“Just look at the numbers. He has a career year and I think that was for a reason. I feel really strongly about him the player. As you know, when you’re moving different quarterbacks in there, that can affect it,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in February. “You look at the Jets game where Amari (Cooper’s) out and Elijah went right to the focal point and was making plays up and down the field before he got hurt. So I know what he’s capable of, and after a career year, we anticipate him even getting better.”

Browns WR Elijah Moore Sounded Off on Social Media

Moore skipped the Browns’ first set of voluntary workouts in May, which drew some criticism. The fourth-year pass-catcher is heading into a contract year. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $8.9 million rookie deal he signed with the Jets. In addition, the Browns are installing a new offense under new coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Following some of the blowback, Moore took to social media with an interesting message.

“Outwork everyone! Dats always been my mindset. F*** all the what he say, he thinks/ she thinks keee keee kee,” Moore posted on May 26. “One min Dey on ya, one min Dey not the next Dey back on. Jussss workkkkk. Never STOP. F*** em we ball. God the glory for it all. Yall be up n down. God stays solid.”

There’s been some positive offseason momentum for second-year receiver Cedric Tillman, who got in extra work when Moore was absent. Stefanski gushed about the progress Tillman has made since his rookie year.

“I don’t believe Ced missed the day of the offseason program. He was here every single day. I know he got better because of that,” Stefanski said on June 13. “And I think he got better in the weight room, got better in the meeting room, definitely got better on the grass.”

Amari Cooper’s Contract Situation With Browns Still Unresolved

The Browns’ current issue regarding their wide receiver room is their dispute with Cooper. The Pro Bowl pass-catcher is seeking an extension but there’s been little movement.

Like Moore, Cooper is heading into a contract year. But at 30 years old, Cooper is seeking some long-term security.

“The negotiations are ongoing but money is not the main issue. The Browns are willing to give Cooper an increased salary for this season,” Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com said on June 17. “The sticking point is the length of the deal. The Browns have yet to offer Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper a contract extension longer than one year.”

Cooper has a lot of leverage in negotiations coming off one of the best years of his career. He caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.