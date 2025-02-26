Browns Trade Proposal Would Send Garrett to Lions in 6-Pick Deal

The Cleveland Browns will be put in an uncomfortable situation if they don’t trade all-world superstar Myles Garrett. Garrett has requested a trade, and while the financial situation makes things tough for most teams trying to land him, he’s the type of player teams will be interested in moving picks and players for.

Among the teams that could make sense for him includes the Detroit Lions. The Lions could pair Garrett with Aidan Hutchinson, giving them a duo that would rival any in the NFL.

Hutchinson has already noted he wants to play with Garrett, too, putting pressure on the Lions front office to get a deal done with the Browns this offseason.

“We [he and Garrett] were just talking about what could be,” Hutchinson said, according to For The Win’s Robert Zeglinski. “And, although it’s probably unlikely, I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. Our whole D-Line would be just totally elevated. That would be a scary defensive line. And we get along, too. I’ve seen him these last few years at different things.

“He texted me after I got hurt, which, I don’t know, it was just a cool thing. Like guys outside of your own team who reach out to you. So I think he’s a good dude. If he does, great, but I don’t know. We’ll see. But that would be awesome.”

What Could a Trade Look Like?

If the Cleveland Browns were to move Garrett, it’d require them to get a ton of picks back. At this point, the Browns are only in a position to rebuild, and the easiest way to do that is by landing draft picks.

Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire put together a deal that would move Garrett to the Detroit Lions in a deal involving six total picks.

Lions would get: Garrett, 2025 fifth-round pick, 2026 second-round pick

Browns would get: 2025 first-round pick, 2025 third-round pick, 2026 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick, Brodric Martin

“Garrett instantly moves to the top of this list, as he refuses to report to Detroit without a new contract that pays him significantly more guaranteed money.

“The Lions and Garrett agree to a 4-year deal worth $144.5 million ($36.13 million per year) with $94 million guaranteed at signing (65 percent). This deal is worked out with Garrett’s agent before the trade; the hypothetical deal here does not happen without this new contract,” Risdon wrote.

Why Browns Should Be Cautious With This Trade

While adding four players and Martin would be a decent haul, it’s fair to mention that the Detroit Lions picks aren’t too valuable. The Cleveland Browns want top picks.

However, those might be tough to land unless a struggling team believes Garrett could put them over the top, which wouldn’t make much sense, given he hasn’t done that for the Browns.

If the Lions want Garrett, it could require them moving more than that and the Browns not sending out a 2026 second-round pick, as that could be valuable to them if they struggle again next season, which is expected as of now.