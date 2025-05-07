Browns Get Franchise-Altering Shedeur Sanders Prediction

The Cleveland Browns made a few interesting choices during the NFL draft, but selecting Shedeur Sanders wasn’t one of them. Sanders, who was believed to be a top-five lock entering the draft, fell all the way to the 144th pick.

Some predictions have suggested that the Browns will move on from him in training camp. However, in a recent prediction from Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, he believes he’s more than safe, and there’s a reason to believe that he might even have a chance to start as the Browns quarterback.

“While the on-field ramifications of such a move won’t be revealed for some time, the Browns are already reaping the financial benefits of Sanders’ presence via jersey sales and other merchandising,” Kay wrote. “Sanders has a massive social media following (boasting an audience of over 2 million on Instagram alone) and notably earned a $6.5 million On3 NIL valuation—ranking second in college football behind only Arch Manning—during his tenure at Colorado.

“While this impressive branding doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot, it wouldn’t be surprising if Sanders is far more protected than an average Day 3 prospect. Factor in that his talent gives him a legitimate chance to compete for a prominent spot on Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart, and it’s clear Sanders is a lock to make the final roster.”

Sanders Has to Prove Doubters Wrong

Sanders will be looked at under a much different light than the typical fifth-round pick. Whether it be due to the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation, Sanders being much better than anyone the Browns currently have, or anything else, he’s clearly valuable to the organization.

Some have suggested that it was a pick by owner Jimmy Haslam, and while that could be the case, there were football reasons to make the selection.

Sanders Has Good Men on His Side

Not only will Sanders be looked at under a different light than the typical fifth-round pick, but the new Cleveland Browns quarterback will have some pressure on him.

He understands that if he wants to play at the highest level, he might have to change his ways a bit, whether on or off the field.

However, he has good mentors on his side. Whether it be his father, Deion Sanders, or somebody like Tom Brady, one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Sanders understands what it takes to play at the highest level.

Speaking of Brady, he spoke with Sanders recently and revealed what they talked about. He told him that wherever he goes, day two matters more than the draft.

“I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well,” Brady said (36:45 mark). “And I said, ‘Dude, whatever happens, wherever you go, that’s your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft.’ I was 199. So who can speak on it better than me? Use it as motivation, you’re going to get your chances and go take advantage of it.”

Sanders will have to prove to the Browns that they made the right decision, and make the others eat their words after passing on him.