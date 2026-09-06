Browns Star Takes Jab at Deshaun Watson After Blowout

Grant Delpit made sure Deshaun Watson heard about LSU’s demolition of Clemson.

The Cleveland Browns safety celebrated LSU’s 51-10 win on Saturday by posting a photo of the score to his Instagram story. Delpit tagged Watson and added a short message aimed at Cleveland’s quarterback.

“WYO 4?” Delpit wrote.

The college football jab landed after No. 11 LSU overwhelmed Clemson in all three phases. The Tigers piled up 644 yards of offense, raced to a 31-3 halftime lead and handed Dabo Swinney the most lopsided loss of his Clemson tenure.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt accounted for 343 yards and four touchdowns in the rout. Clemson did not reach the end zone until the fourth quarter, long after Delpit had secured bragging rights over his Browns teammate.

Grant Delpit Has Plenty of LSU Pride

Delpit remains closely connected to an LSU program where he became one of college football’s top defensive players. Delpit played three seasons at LSU from 2017 to 2019, earning All-American honors twice and winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back during his final season. He capped his college career by helping LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in the national championship game.

Watson was already in the NFL by then, but his Clemson resume gives him plenty of standing in the rivalry. He led the program to a national championship after the 2016 season, throwing for 420 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-31 win over Alabama. He also ran for a score and was named the game’s offensive MVP.

Delpit’s good-natured jab offered a lighthearted moment between two prominent Browns veterans before their attention shifts fully to the NFL season.

Delpit enters the year as one of the central pieces of Cleveland’s defense. The Browns signed him to a three-year, $48 million extension in July, with $35 million guaranteed, keeping him under contract through the 2029 season. He finished last season with three sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles in 17 games.

Deshaun Watson Facing Big Test With Browns

Browns head coach Todd Monken named Watson the Week 1 starter over Shedeur Sanders after a competition that stretched through training camp and two preseason games.

Watson completed 16 of 27 passes for 162 yards with no touchdowns and one interception across two preseason appearances. His final outing included a 5-of-12 performance for 35 yards against the Buffalo Bills that drew boos from the home crowd.

The opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13 will mark Watson’s first regular-season start since he tore his Achilles in October of 2024. He has appeared in only 19 games since the Browns acquired him in 2022, going 9-10 as a starter while failing to recapture the form that once made him a star at Clemson and with the Houston Texans.

Cleveland also has Sanders waiting as the No. 2 quarterback if Watson struggles. That puts immediate pressure on Watson as the Browns begin the season with road games against Jacksonville and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning home to face the Carolina Panthers.