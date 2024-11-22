Browns CB Greg Newsome Drops 3-Word Message for George Pickens After Fight

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome took to social media with a message for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens following their postgame scuffle on Thursday.

The Browns held on for a 24-19 win, stopping Russell Wilson’s Hail Mary attempt in the final seconds. But instead of going for the game-winning catch, Pickens locked up with Newsome, and the two tumbled into the wall at the back of the end zone. At one point, Pickens appeared to end up in the stands and had to be held back by security after the clock ran out.

Pickens has had his share of incidents on the field where he loses his temper, and Newsome took a jab at him after the game on X.

“Fake tough guy,” Newsome said with a series of crying laughing emojis.

Pickens had an earlier encounter in the game with Browns safety Grant Delpit. After a play, Delpit grabbed Pickens’ mouthguard and threw it on the snowy turf. It was part of the Browns’ game plan to pester Pickens to throw him off his game.

George Pickens Calls Out Browns in Postgame Comments

Pickens managed four catches for 48 yards against the Browns, most of which came on a 31-yard catch. The encounter with Newsome was his last chance to take a shot at a Browns secondary that played solid for most of the night in the snow.

However, Pickens gave Cleveland no credit after the win, pointing to the conditions.

“Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game,” Pickens said. “I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today.”

The snow affected Pickens on a deep pass in the fourth quarter. Wilson delivered a catchable ball in the end zone, but Pickens was unable to locate it and it fell harmlessly to the turf.

“The snow, the conditions were so bad,” Pickens said. “I don’t even think the QB could see sometimes. And when you got conditions like that, at the opponents’ home field, it kind of plays in their favor.”

The Steelers and Browns still have one more matchup left on the schedule. They’ll face off in Pittsburgh on December 8.

Nick Chubb Provides Feel-Good Story for Browns

While the Newsome-Pickens drama stole the spotlight, Nick Chubb delivered the feel-good moment of the night. The Browns running back capped off a hard-fought game with a game-winning 2-yard touchdown run in the final minute, sealing the victory.

The moment carried extra weight for Chubb, marking his first matchup against the Steelers since suffering a season-ending knee injury against them in Week 2 last year. He finished with a pair of touchdowns and 59 yards rushing.

“I’ve run out of superlatives for Nick, honestly, and he’s my favorite player on the team,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Nick does the right thing all the time and to see what he’s gone through to come back and put himself where he is, just to be back playing in the first place and then to be back out there and performing like he’s performing, scoring for this football team when we need him the most. He’s a special, special player, but he’s a great person.”

Chubb has yet to return to his Pro Bowl form this season, with just 222 yards on 73 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per attempt. While the numbers fall short of his usual production, he continues to show signs of progress. Chubb is in the final year of his contract with the Browns.