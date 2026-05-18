Insider Sends Deion Sanders Clear Message After Recent Comments About Browns

NFL insider Albert Breer has sent Deion Sanders a clear message after his recent comment about the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders has made recent comments about his son, Shedeur Sanders, and was surprised that Todd Monken hasn’t wanted to talk to him. It was an interesting take, and now Breer believes Shedeur would be best off if Deion didn’t make any public comments about him or his NFL team.

“I think Shedeur Sanders will be better off if his father, Deion, leaves well enough alone and allows his son to set his own path with a new coaching staff,” Breer wrote.

It’s a bold comment from Breer, as many thought Deion played a role in Shedeur’s draft fall, due to his brash comments and personality.

Now, with Sanders battling for the starting quarterback job, Breer believes Deion needs to let his son’s play on the football field do the talking and not him.

Deion, meanwhile, is still the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, so the focus should be on that after a disappointing 3-9 season in 2025.

Deion Surprised Todd Monken Hasn’t Talked to Him

The Browns hired Todd Monken as their new head coach, and Deion admitted he was surprised the new head coach hadn’t talked to him.

Although Deion is a legendary football player, he also coached Shedeur growing up and in college. So, he thought Monken might want to know more bout Shedeur and what he does well.

“I was supposed to go, actually next week but I’ve got to shoot a commercial, to Cleveland to meet [Monken],” Sanders said. “Because I want to meet him. Because I think it’s vital that as a coach, not the dad, I can tell him a few things about [Shedeur], how to get him going. That wasn’t asked of me a year ago. I don’t understand it.

“Even a guy like Travis Hunter being drafted to Jacksonville and I’ve had him for the last three [seasons], don’t you think you would want to talk to me to ask me what gets him going and what backs him off? You would want to know that. So, I anticipate, and I can’t wait to have that conversation with Coach Monken.”

Whether or not Monken will actually speak to Sanders is uncertain, but the Browns coach is likely smart enough to make the quarterback decision.

Insider Provides Update on Browns QB Search

Cleveland is set to enter OTAs with a big question mark at quarterback.

The Browns have yet to announce a starter, but Monken is hopeful to do so before training camp. However, Breer believes Monken will let the play decide it and not status or contracts.

“There’s going to be a lot of noise around the Browns quarterback situation, but I do believe head coach Todd Monken is going to be fair about it. What does that mean? To me, it means no one’s getting anointed. The best man will win. And the cool thing about it is if you look at the new Browns coach’s history, he has enough schematic clubs in his bag to make it work for whoever he picks. Be it Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders or whoever else,” Breer wrote.

Cleveland has a quarterback room that features Deshaun Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Taylen Green.