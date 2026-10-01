Insider Reveals Browns’ True Thoughts on Deshaun Watson’s Strong Start

In a surprising turn of events, the Cleveland Browns have enjoyed an unexpectedly strong start to the 2026 campaign, as they have posted a 2-1 record through their first three games. At the center of their success has been Deshaun Watson, which may just be the biggest shock across the league so far this year, considering all that has gone on surrounding him on and off the field since his arrival in town.

Watson appeared to be at risk of losing his starting job after Cleveland got smoked by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, but he has responded by leading the Browns to upset victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in consecutive weeks. With those wins in the books, one insider believes that Watson has bought himself some time as the team’s starting quarterback moving forward.

Browns Like What They Have Seen From Deshaun Watson This Year

Watson beat out Shedeur Sanders for the starting quarterback job during training camp, but it seemed like his time under center would be limited after the Browns suffered a 34-10 loss to the Jags in Week 1. Instead, Watson has quickly turned things around, as he’s thrown for 382 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s two most recent wins.

The expectation was that, while Watson would get the first shot under center this year, Cleveland would eventually turn the offense over to Sanders. With a 2-1 record, though, Watson finally appears to be finding his footing after having played in only 19 games since the start of the 2021 campaign.

Plans can always change in the NFL, and it seems like that may be happening with the Browns when it comes to their quarterback position. According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Watson has bought himself some time as the team’s starter, with many teams across the league believing he will get at least six games to prove he should remain under center for the foreseeable future.

People I’ve talked to here with the Browns organization like how Deshaun Watson has knocked off the rust after Week 1, despite not playing for those two years due to injury,” Fowler said on “NFL Live.” “At the very least, he’s created a little bit of a runway for himself to get more games as a starter. Teams I’ve talked to around the league believe Watson should get at least six games to really prove himself.”

Deshaun Watson’s Tenure With the Browns Takes Unexpected Turn

Getty Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces an uncertain future despite a 2-1 start.

The Browns’ decision to trade for Watson and promptly hand him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract extension is without a doubt one of the worst moves in NFL history, and a pair of regular-season wins to begin the season isn’t going to change that. However, it’s fair to wonder if there’s actually a chance Watson could become the player Cleveland hoped it was acquiring when it traded for him back in 2022.

There is still a lot of work for Watson to do in order to put himself in the good graces of the Browns and their fanbase, but he’s been surprisingly solid to begin the year. Watson and Cleveland’s offense will face a big test in Week 4, now, as a divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers awaits them on Thursday Night Football.