Jadeveon Clowney Spurns Browns for Former Squad

The Cleveland Browns will not be reuniting with veteran pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

The Browns appeared to be closing in on a reunion with Jadeveon Clowney, but the veteran pass rusher chose a homecoming with the Houston Texans instead. Clowney has agreed to terms with Houston, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The move returns the former No. 1 overall pick to the franchise that drafted him in 2014.

The decision is a disappointing development for the Browns, who hosted Clowney for a visit this week and emerged optimistic about their chances of adding him.

“Really good visit,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on July 30. “Things that we still have to work through. Hopeful that we can add him to the team.”

Clowney spent his first five NFL seasons with the Texans, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2016 to 2018. He recorded 29 sacks, 67 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles during his first stint with Houston.

Browns Were Comfortable With Jadeveon Clowney Reunion

Clowney’s previous tenure with the Browns ended on poor terms. He publicly criticized his usage late in the 2022 season and accused the coaching staff of prioritizing favorable matchups for Myles Garrett.

The Browns sent Clowney home before the season finale, and he did not return the following year. However, Berry made it clear that the organization had moved past the incident.

“No. 1, reconciliation is possible in life,” Berry said. “And I don’t subscribe to the notion of defining people by really their worst or best moment. But in this case, a moment of weakness, he made a mistake. It’s something you talk through. We’ve maintained a good relationship with JD really since 2022.

“And I think the second thing is we had him for two years and it was certainly a lot more positives than negatives despite how it ended. So we do feel comfortable bringing him back into the organization if it’s the right fit on both sides.”

Clowney was productive during his first season with Cleveland, recording nine sacks in 14 games. His production dipped to two sacks the following season before the relationship unraveled. The 33-year-old showed last season that he can still make an impact. Clowney led the Dallas Cowboys with 8.5 sacks despite appearing in only 13 games and making six starts. He added 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four passes defended.

Jared Verse Wanted Clowney With Browns

Jared Verse was among those pushing for Clowney to land in Cleveland. The Browns star believed his extensive experience would have benefited the entire unit.

“Clowney’s obviously one of the best rushers I’ve ever watched,” Verse said. “Watching his film from college and everything like that, that’s one of the biggest reasons I even ever played D-end. So having that dude in the room would be monumental for me. But I will say having that vet presence is probably even bigger than just my personal honor of him.”

Following Myles Garrett’s departure, the Browns remain thin on proven depth behind Verse and Alex Wright. Isaiah McGuire and Sam Kamara are competing for roles, but neither has established himself as a consistent NFL pass-rushing threat.

Cleveland has searched for another veteran edge rusher throughout the offseason. The Browns agreed to a deal with A.J. Epenesa early in free agency, but he failed his physical. He later signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.