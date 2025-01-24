Hi, Subscriber

Browns Make Statement on Rumored QB Target

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jalen Milroe could be a QB on the Browns' radar.
Getty Images
Jalen Milroe could be a QB on the Browns' radar.

The Cleveland Browns are staying tight-lipped about their draft plans, but new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees provided a hint about his perspective on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Rees coached Milroe for a season as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator before coming to the Browns. Under his guidance, Milroe had a stellar season, finishing with 23 touchdown passes, six interceptions, 2,718 passing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Milroe is considered the top dual-threat quarterback in the draft, although he’s still slated to be taken behind more accomplished passers like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick and Milroe has been linked to Cleveland due to his history with Rees, who was recently promoted to offensive coordinator.

During his introductory press conference, Rees gave a bit of insight on their relationship but was careful not to reveal too much.

“As a person, I have a lot of love for Jalen, a lot of respect for Jalen,” Rees said. “Obviously we went through an entire season together and when you’re the play-caller and the quarterback, there’s a great relationship there. But I’m really not going to expand much on anybody in the draft right now and just know that I have a lot of love for Jalen as the man he is and wish him all the best.”

Browns Revamping QB Position

The Browns may not need to select Milroe as high as No. 2 and could revisit drafting him in a later round. Some mock drafts have the Browns opting to take Heisman winner Travis Hunter or pass-rusher Abdul Carter.

But one way or another, the Browns will retool their quarterback room after another year of cycling through multiple options. Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe all started games for the Browns last season.

Watson is expected to miss a significant part of next season after having a second surgery on his ruptured Achilles. But prior to the injury, Watson was unlikely to be part of the team’s plan at the position going forward, despite his $230 million contract that runs through the 2026 season.

Someone like Milroe could be a QB project that’s given time to acclimate and, more immediately, the Browns could turn to a more veteran option via free agency.

Browns Want to be Efficient With Passing Game

The Browns have a talented roster but the quarterback position is a glaring hole. Cleveland is coming off a 3-14 campaign and know that getting someone capable under center could lead to a big turnaround.

“I would say I agree with the quarterback has as much influence in a game as any position in sport. When you’re in a high-level passing efficiency, when you’re in a high level of efficiency offensively, that leads to wins and losses,” Rees said. “I think the turnover margin is still a good number, but I think you see the pass efficiency number in the NFL continue to be a good indicator for that. And obviously, that’s a big part of playing the quarterback position.”

Thompson-Robinson is the only healthy quarterback currently under contract for next season. Winston and Zappe are both free agents.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Nyheim Hines's headshot N. Hines
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Make Statement on Rumored QB Target

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x