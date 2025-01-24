Browns Make Statement on Rumored QB Target

The Cleveland Browns are staying tight-lipped about their draft plans, but new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees provided a hint about his perspective on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Rees coached Milroe for a season as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator before coming to the Browns. Under his guidance, Milroe had a stellar season, finishing with 23 touchdown passes, six interceptions, 2,718 passing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Milroe is considered the top dual-threat quarterback in the draft, although he’s still slated to be taken behind more accomplished passers like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick and Milroe has been linked to Cleveland due to his history with Rees, who was recently promoted to offensive coordinator.

During his introductory press conference, Rees gave a bit of insight on their relationship but was careful not to reveal too much.

“As a person, I have a lot of love for Jalen, a lot of respect for Jalen,” Rees said. “Obviously we went through an entire season together and when you’re the play-caller and the quarterback, there’s a great relationship there. But I’m really not going to expand much on anybody in the draft right now and just know that I have a lot of love for Jalen as the man he is and wish him all the best.”

Browns Revamping QB Position

The Browns may not need to select Milroe as high as No. 2 and could revisit drafting him in a later round. Some mock drafts have the Browns opting to take Heisman winner Travis Hunter or pass-rusher Abdul Carter.

But one way or another, the Browns will retool their quarterback room after another year of cycling through multiple options. Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe all started games for the Browns last season.

Watson is expected to miss a significant part of next season after having a second surgery on his ruptured Achilles. But prior to the injury, Watson was unlikely to be part of the team’s plan at the position going forward, despite his $230 million contract that runs through the 2026 season.

Someone like Milroe could be a QB project that’s given time to acclimate and, more immediately, the Browns could turn to a more veteran option via free agency.

Browns Want to be Efficient With Passing Game

The Browns have a talented roster but the quarterback position is a glaring hole. Cleveland is coming off a 3-14 campaign and know that getting someone capable under center could lead to a big turnaround.

“I would say I agree with the quarterback has as much influence in a game as any position in sport. When you’re in a high-level passing efficiency, when you’re in a high level of efficiency offensively, that leads to wins and losses,” Rees said. “I think the turnover margin is still a good number, but I think you see the pass efficiency number in the NFL continue to be a good indicator for that. And obviously, that’s a big part of playing the quarterback position.”

Thompson-Robinson is the only healthy quarterback currently under contract for next season. Winston and Zappe are both free agents.