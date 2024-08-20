Proposed Browns Trade Would Land Ja’Marr Chase for Massive Package

The Cleveland Browns have had rumored interest in landing a wide receiver before the season starts, most notably showing interest in Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers. The Browns don’t seem likely to land the 49ers wide receiver. However, other options will potentially be available as players seek new contracts, including Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase being traded to the Browns might be difficult with the two teams being in the same division, but if Cleveland is willing to give the Bengals an offer they can’t refuse, anything is possible. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report proposed the idea, assembling mock trades that the “Bengals would have to consider” for Chase. In his proposal with the Browns, the deal would send Amari Cooper and picks to the Bengals.

Browns would get: Chase

Bengals would get: Cooper, 2025 first-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick

“After making an unexpected playoff berth last year, the Cleveland Browns have been looking to take another leap by adding a young, top-flight receiver into the mix this offseason. The team reportedly made a run at Brandon Aiyuk, going as far to put a pair of draft picks and veteran wideout Amari Cooper on the table in exchange for the rising San Francisco 49ers star,” Kay wrote on August 20. “While the Browns couldn’t nab Aiyuk due to Cleveland not being one of his preferred destinations, the team should remain aggressive and go after another elite talent in Ja’Marr Chase.

“Cleveland would need to up the stakes significantly to get their fellow Ohio franchise to not immediately balk. At a minimum, the Browns would need to add a first-round pick in the package. It certainly wouldn’t hurt to keep Cooper in there as well, as his presence would at least slightly offset the blow of losing Chase in the near-term.”

Chase’s Contract ‘Remains the Most Mysterious’

The difference between Aiyuk and some of the other top players in the NFL holding out for a new contract is that they have one year remaining on their contracts. Chase still has two years remaining on his deal.

If he gets traded, Chase would likely be moved to a team willing to pay him, which the Cleveland Browns have seemed willing to do after their pursuit of Aiyuk.

Adam Schefter of ESPN said on August 19 that Chase’s contract situation is “mysterious” for those reasons.

“This is the one to me that remains the most mysterious. Because unlike Brandon Aiyuk and CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase has two years left on his contract, not one,” Schefter said. “We’ve already heard Bengals president Mike Brown come out and say he would prefer to wait to do this deal. Now, I think Cincinnati will still push to get this deal done. But from my understanding, there hasn’t been a whole lot of progress.”

How Chase Would Help the Browns

Chase, only 24 years old, might be the best option out of the wide receivers the Cleveland Browns have shown interest in during the offseason due to his age.

Factoring in his age with his production, it’s easy to see why Chase is seeking a new long-term extension. In his first three years in the league, he has 3,717 yards on 268 receptions, good for 13.9 yards per catch. Chase also has 29 touchdowns.

The Browns would add a dynamic playmaker, which is always a bonus to any offense. In five games against the Browns, they’ve played him better than most other teams, allowing 252 yards with one touchdown in five games.

Taking him from a division rival would make the deal even better, even if it meant moving Cooper, who’s 30 years old.