Browns Fan Favorite Predicted to Land $12.5 Million Deal

The Cleveland Browns will have many areas to improve this offseason, likely including the backup quarterback position. The Browns will need more than one quarterback entering 2025. Deshaun Watson is expected to be out for much of the campaign after suffering another Achilles injury, and Jameis Winston is on the free agency market.

It isn’t out of the question that Winston could return, but that doesn’t seem likely.

He shouldn’t be too expensive, but with no cap space and other needs, signing him to a deal might not make sense for both sides.

Regarding his contract, PFF predicted he’d land just a two-year, $12.5 million deal, something a team looking for a bridge or backup quarterback should be willing to give him.

“Winston injected some life into the league’s worst offense, previously led by one of the league’s worst quarterbacks, in a backup role for the Browns, leading to a breakout season for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was acquired in the offseason from the Denver Broncos and extended to a deal that now looks like a major bargain.

“This alone was a welcome development and important to learn going forward, as Cleveland traded away Amari Cooper at the deadline. As for Winston, he is who we thought he was: a true gunslinger who is just as likely to keep his team in a game as take them out of it,” PFF wrote.

Winston is Interested in Returning to Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had great quarterback play over much of the past decade, and while Winston, who threw 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 2024, wasn’t perfect, he’s loved by the fan base for what he does off the field.

Winston is a leader in the locker room, and with the Browns needing that, losing him could hurt.

However, it isn’t out of the question that he returns. The Browns have to address other needs first, but he said he “would love the opportunity to play for Cleveland again” this offseason.

“I would love the opportunity to play for Cleveland again … I would love to go back there. I’m telling you, Cleveland was better than what I expected. Cleveland has the best 90 days of any place in the world,” Winston said on the “Up & Adams Show.”

“I just want to take pictures of the trees, of the colors. I just want to take pictures of people’s houses and all this,” Winston added.

What Winston is Looking For in His Career

Winston had made a name for himself as an above-average quarterback in the NFL and, at times, had some decent moments with the Cleveland Browns.

However, for much of his career, he hasn’t been perfect, and he recognizes that.

“I’m praying for another opportunity to sling that pill and prove to these owners and head coaches that I can be a trustworthy quarterback,” Winston said, according to Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports. “I think that’s the only thing that I haven’t proven since I’ve been in this league. I’ve had the numbers in terms of statistics, but, man, I haven’t won enough games.”

Regarding what he wants in a new team, he named the New York Giants as a potential option. The Giants are in need of a quarterback, and unless they take one in the 2025 NFL Draft, someone like Winston could be a bridge guy for them.

“Would I really sign with the Giants? Absolutely!” Winston said. “I want to keep playing and do what I do best. I have a ton of respect for coach Brian Daboll, the things he does offensively … They have a young roster. But they have a young roster that’s ready to win. They’re ready to bounce back. I know they’re hungry over there.”