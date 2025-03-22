Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Browns QB Jameis Winston Announces Next Team With 4 Words

Former Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has signed with the Giants.
Former Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has signed with the Giants.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is heading to the New York Giants.

Winston has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal that could be worth up to $16 million with incentives, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Winston took to social media to announce the move.

“Start spreading the neWs,” Winston said. The capital “W” is likely intentional, referencing Winston’s viral moments where he famously “ate a W.”

Winston started seven games with the Browns this season after Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. He passed for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Winston put up some big numbers, including a 497-yard passing game against the Denver Broncos that set the franchise single-game record.

But Winston struggled with untimely turnovers, which led to him eventually being benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick and could target a quarterback in that spot, depending on how the top two selections unfold. The Browns and Titans hold those picks and are both in need of a passer.

Jameis Winston Still Feels Like a Starter After Year With Browns

Winston has said that he still feels like a starter, despite how things unfolded in Cleveland and recent seasons. Before his time with the Browns, he was primarily a backup with the New Orleans Saints.

“I definitely feel like I showed enough. That I am capable of being a starter in this league,” Winston said in December after being benched. “However, there are some things that are important for me to get fixed and to get addressed so that I can be the player that I desire to be in this football league.”

The Giants ranked 29th in total offense last season, averaging just 294.8 yards per game, and were forced to rotate through multiple starting quarterbacks. Jameis Winston’s veteran presence could provide much-needed stability — especially if the Giants are eyeing a young quarterback in the draft.

A former No. 1 overall pick with 87 career starts, Winston brings experience, leadership, and the ability to mentor a developing signal-caller.

Browns QB Situation Far From Settled

Winston landing with the Giants likely takes New York out of the mix for either Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. That affects the Browns, who hosted Wilson for a visit earlier this month.

Rodgers visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, although he left without a deal. If he signs with the Steelers, the Browns’ logical option would be to bring in Wilson.

Kenny Pickett is currently the only healthy quarterback on the Browns’ roster. The Browns traded for Pickett just ahead of free agency. While Deshaun Watson and his massive cap hit remain on the books, he’s not expected to be part of the team’s plans moving forward. He continues to recover from a torn Achilles. The Browns anticipate he’ll miss most — if not all — of next season.

Cleveland is actively searching for a reliable bridge option. Holding the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns are in prime position to land one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft — whether it’s Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, or Tyler Shough, who is scheduled for a visit with the team soon.

 

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

