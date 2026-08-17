Browns Get Potential Plot Twist in Za’Darius Smith Signing

The Cleveland Browns appeared ready to sign edge rusher Za’Darius Smith in NFL free agency to begin this week. But after Monday, Smith seems to still be shopping his services.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the veteran edge rusher visited the Atlanta Falcons for a tryout Monday.

The workout came four days after Smith tried out for the Browns and about 24 hours after Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot conveyed Smith returning to the Browns nearly a done deal.

“The Browns hosted their former edge rusher Za’Darius Smith for a tryout on Thursday, and it proved to be a fit for both sides,” Cabot wrote Sunday. “He’s expected to fly to Cleveland on Sunday, and if all goes planned, he should be under contract shortly thereafter.”

Smith started 25 games for the Browns from 2023-24. Cleveland traded the edge rusher to the Detroit Lions at the 2024 NFL trade deadline.

In those 25 games, Smith registered 10.5 sacks with 14 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits.