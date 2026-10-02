Browns’ Jared Verse Sends Warning to ‘Garbage’ Steelers After ‘Dirty’ Play

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse held back exactly nothing when discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers following his team’s three-point win on Thursday Night Football.

Verse went after the team’s offensive line specifically, accusing the Steelers unit of playing dirty over the course of the evening.

“They were talking crazy, I’m like ya’ll double-teaming, ya’ll sliding, ya’ll garbage. I was talking crazy to them,” Verse said. “I don’t got no respect for anybody that plays too dirty and that does too much extra [expletive] after the game, excuse my French. So I can’t wait to see them again. It’s gonna be a good time when I see them again.”

Verse’s commentary is reflective of an attitude that is now pervasive throughout the Browns’ locker room, as the team has won three games in a row and is building toward a contending season in 2026.

“This ain’t the old Browns,” Verse added. “We’ve got new swag. We’re a lot more aggressive, a lot more, you know, getting after it. This is something different here. We’re going to make this whole city rock.”

Jared Verse Didn’t Have Big Night Statistically Against Pittsburgh, but Browns Defense Tallied 5 Sacks

Verse did not have an overpowering statistical performance himself, tallying two tackles, including one tackle for loss, on the evening.

Cleveland’s defense, however, amassed five sacks on the night and gave Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers problems on the regular.

The Browns have gotten to opposing quarterbacks 12 times through four games, which has the unit tracking toward 51 sacks on the season if it can keep up its current pace. Cleveland’s fourth-ranked defense in 2025 produced 53 sacks, which ranked third in the NFL by the end of the campaign.

One hitch, however, was the injury to second-year defensive tackle and former top-five pick Mason Graham who suffered a knee injury in the first half against Pittsburgh that forced him out of the game and rendered him unable to return.

Browns Defensive Tackle Mason Graham Gets Positive Update After Knee Injury Against Steelers

Graham tallied six quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and four sacks through his first three games prior to the injury.

Given his production, losing the DT for any significant period of time would be a considerable blow to the Browns who are currently leading the AFC North Division with a record of 3-1.

Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reported a positive update on Graham’s status on Friday.

“#Browns DL Mason Graham, a standout who leads the team in sacks, is expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain and ankle sprain, sources say based on the preliminary evaluation,” Rapoport wrote. “The MRI revealed some good news, with hopes that it’s not a long-term injury.”