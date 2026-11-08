Former Browns Star Floats Shedeur Sanders as Cleveland’s Future

Jarvis Landry believes Shedeur Sanders could give the Cleveland Browns something on Sunday they have spent years searching for: a reason to feel good about their future at quarterback.

The former Browns receiver sees that possibility in Sanders’ first start of the season against the New Orleans Saints. Cleveland is turning to the second-year passer after Deshaun Watson’s concussion disrupted his preparation, giving Sanders an opportunity to make his case with the Browns sitting at 5-3.

Landry stopped short of predicting Watson would lose his job. He did, however, suggest Sunday could reveal something significant about the quarterback waiting behind him.

“Cleveland fans have been waiting to see Shedeur in this element since training camp. Now you get your opportunity,” Landry said. “I don’t think that this puts Deshaun Watson on the bench, but at the same time, we’ll see. Maybe this is the answer to the future if Shedeur steps in and does well this week.”

Browns Have Kept Deshaun Watson in Their Plans

The Browns’ Saturday announcement that Watson cleared concussion protocol did not alter the starting assignment. Watson remained questionable, and coach Todd Monken had not settled whether he would dress as Sanders’ backup.

Watson’s limited practice participation left Sanders with the preparation needed to lead the offense in New Orleans. Medical clearance arrived after Cleveland had already committed its first-team work to the younger quarterback. While the order changes this week, Monken said earlier that he expected Watson to remain the starter when available.

“Yeah, he’s been our starter for eight games. I would assume he’s still our starter,” Monken said in his Wednesday news conference.

Watson has thrown for 1,806 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. His five game-winning drives have helped keep Cleveland competitive, although the offense has struggled to score consistently and failed to reach the end zone in Pittsburgh.

While Watson has helped the Browns win, he’s in the last year of his contract. His future is uncertain, while Sanders has a potentially longer runway if he plays winning football.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets His First Extended Opportunity

Sanders’ work this season has amounted to three completions for 2 yards in brief appearances against Carolina and Pittsburgh. Sunday will provide a far more useful look at the progress Monken has praised.

As a rookie, Sanders appeared in eight games and started seven, with Cleveland going 3-4 in those starts. He passed for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 56.6% of his attempts.

“Last year, I was able to see what I needed to see, feel different things during the games and understand what I need to get better at,” Sanders said Wednesday. “So, then going into this offseason, we worked on that, and training camp, of course, in this offseason, and overall, I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

He will have Harold Fannin Jr. available after the tight end finished the week without a game designation. Fannin and Sanders established a connection last season, and Cleveland’s leading receiver is coming off a career-best 154-yard performance.