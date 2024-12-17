Browns Rival RB Proposed as Nick Chubb Replacement

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has been highlighted as a potential replacement for Nick Chubb in free agency.

Nick Chubb’s future is uncertain and the Cleveland Browns will need to start thinking about the future of their backfield this offseason.

Chubb suffered a broken foot during Sunday’s 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The injury will end Chubb’s season and put his future in doubt. Chubb is in the final year of his contract with the Browns, and concerns about his long-term durability are warranted.

Chubb was the highlight of a tough season for the Browns, making a triumphant return in Week 7 after spending over a year recovering from a devastating knee injury that required two surgeries.

But Chubb did not look like himself upon the return, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Highlighted as Potential Nick Chubb Replacement

There’s a strong chance Chubb returns next season on a new — and likely conservative — deal. However, he’ll probably need some support in the backfield. One potential addition could be Jaylen Warren, currently with the Pittsburgh Steelers but set to hit free agency after this season. Bleacher Report highlighted Warren as a must-add for the Browns in free agency.

“Browns fans are obviously going to hope that Nick Chubb can regain his form and health after his latest injury. He came back from a devastating knee injury this season and didn’t look like the same guy. However, another year of recovery might bring about a career renaissance,” Bleacher Report wrote. “Unfortunately, that feels less likely than the Browns simply needing to replace Chubb. Stealing a playmaker from the Steelers could ease some of that pain. Jaylen Warren has shown signs that he could be a good lead back or a high-end receiving back. Either way, he’s taken a back seat to Najee Harris.”

Warren has been used sparingly by the Steelers, recording double-digit carries just three times this season. He’s recorded 371 yards and one touchdown.

Browns Teammates Hurting for Nick Chubb After Injury

Chubb is really the heartbeat of the Browns, and his teammates were devastated to see him suffer another serious injury.

“It is really hard to see, seeing all the work that he’s put in to be on the field and then him having to turn around and have another injury like this,” running back Jerome Ford said. “It’s sad to see and I know the type of guy Nick is, he’s just back to work.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski echoed that sentiment from Ford.

“I can’t say it enough, how impressive it was to watch him get back this season,” Stefanski said. “So, very, very disappointed with yesterday and then him having that unfortunate injury, but it can’t take away from what he was able to accomplish this season.”

Ford will take over the lead back duties with Chubb sidelined, just as he did a year ago. He is coming off his best game of the season, rushing for 84 yards on just eight carries against the Chiefs. The highlight was a rumbling 62-yard score in the second half. Ford has 451 yards rushing and two touchdowns this season. He’s averaging a solid 5.2 yards per carry.