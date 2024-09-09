Raiders Urged to Pursue Former Browns 1st-Round Pick in Free Agency

In Week 1, the Cleveland Browns were without Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills, two important pieces of their offensive line. Both players have struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, as Conklin played in one game in 2023 while Wills played in eight.

When Conklin is on the field, he’s one of the best offensive tackles in football. However, Wills has some questions about him on the field, and those injuries don’t help his case in 2025 free agency.

Due to the injuries, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department is unsure if he’ll return to the Browns in 2025 and urged the Las Vegas Raiders to sign him next offseason.

“Jedrick Wills Jr. has offered the Browns diminishing returns since a promising rookie campaign,” Bleacher Report wrote on September 9. “He has battled injuries and inconsistencies that don’t make it a sure thing that he’ll be back in Cleveland next season.

“Wills could still provide value to a team in search of a right tackle. He played on the right side at Alabama and made the switch to the left side after the Browns took him with the first-round pick. The Raiders could be looking to upgrade at the position if Thayer Munford doesn’t show he can be the starter. Perhaps a return to his collegiate position could boost Wills’ performance.”

Browns Linked to OT Cam Robinson in 2025 Free Agency

Bleacher Report also gave the Cleveland Browns a potential replacement for Wills, naming Cam Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars as a player they should pursue next offseason.

“The jury is still out on whether Jedrick Wills is going to earn a contract extension by the end of the season. His 2023 campaign was rough and he’s just now returning to practice for the first time since he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 9 of the 2023 season.

“If he doesn’t look like a solid starting left tackle by the end of the season, the Browns might have to hit up the free-agent market to find a starter,” BR wrote. “Cam Robinson has some question marks of his own, but he’s going to be one of the only viable options who could actually hit the open market with just one more year on his deal in Jacksonville.” Robinson has been an impressive pass-blocker throughout his career. In 2023, he finished with an overall PFF grade of 65.4 and a pass-blocking grade of 78.8, which was well above average for his position.

Browns Shown Importance of Offensive Line in Week 1 Loss

The Cleveland Browns offensive line struggled plenty in their Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Deshaun Watson was sacked six times and hit 17 times.

While the Browns were without Wills and Conklin, it was still a disappointing showing from the unit.

Watson didn’t blame them but told reporters they’d watch the tape the following day and go from there.

“I’m not sure. We’ll figure it out tomorrow, once we watch the tape. You know, I haven’t had time to see the full tape or anything,” Watson said on September 8, according to Irie Harris of Cleveland.com. “So at the end of the day, you know, regardless of what it is, that goes for just me and the whole offense, you know? And I’m the one that’s, you know, outside of the center touching the ball that we play, I gotta control that so.”