Browns Lose $37.5 Million Pro Bowl Starter for Entire 2025 Season: Report

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a significant blow on Monday, as a lingering injury sidelined one of their top defensive players for the upcoming season.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a scary neck injury as the result of a hit on Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry in the middle of last season. The issue resulted in a short hospital stay as well as Owusu-Koramoah sitting out the final nine contests of the campaign.

The same injury has continued to impact the recent Pro Bowler. On May 12, the Browns made the difficult, though necessary, decision to place the 25-year-old linebacker on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which means he will miss the entire 2025 season.

Owusu-Koramoah recently inked a three-year contract worth $37.5 million that runs through the 2027 campaign. He tallied 101 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, five quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble across 16 games played for the Browns in 2023, which was his Pro-Bowl campaign and third NFL season.

Cleveland selected Owusu-Koramoah with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Notre Dame University.

