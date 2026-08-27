Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Gets Bad News Ahead of Cutdown Day

Jerry Jeudy might sit atop the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart, but his future with the franchise remains an intriguing conversation as cutdown day approaches.

Jeudy is expected to lead Cleveland’s new-look receiver room this season. However, CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo included the former Pro Bowler among veterans who could be traded before rosters are reduced to 53 players.

The Browns have invested heavily in young receivers, using the No. 24 overall pick on KC Concepcion and the No. 39 selection on Denzel Boston. Both rookies have quickly established themselves in the offense, potentially giving general manager Andrew Berry enough depth to entertain offers for Jeudy.

DeArdo acknowledged that it is difficult to determine what the Browns would demand in return. But he believes Jeudy’s age, past production and potential to rebound from a disappointing season could create a market.

“Still just 27, Jeudy’s past success and potential moving forward could compel a team to make Berry an offer he can’t refuse,” DeArdo wrote.

There has been no indication that the Browns are actively shopping Jeudy. Any deal would also require a substantial offer considering his role in the offense. Still, Cleveland’s receiver room looks much different from what it did previously, and the Browns are clearly building for the future.

Browns Backed Jerry Jeudy After Down Season

Cleveland acquired Jeudy from the Denver Broncos in March 2024 for fifth- and sixth-round picks, then quickly signed him to a three-year extension. Jeudy rewarded that confidence with the best season of his career.

He caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. His reception total established a single-season franchise record, while his breakout campaign included a career-high 235 yards against his former team in Denver.

Jeudy could not produce a similar encore in 2025. He finished with 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns as Cleveland’s passing game struggled through another season of quarterback instability.

The Browns maintained that Jeudy remained central to their plans, even after drafting Concepcion and Boston with their first two selections.

“He’s our bell cow,” Berry said after the draft. “With receiver rooms, you can have maybe a ball-dominant player, or you can essentially build a basketball team with different skill sets. We prefer the second approach.”

Browns Cut Ties With Cedric Tillman

The Browns have already made one significant change at receiver ahead of the roster deadline. Cleveland is releasing Cedric Tillman, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Tillman was entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be subject to waivers.

The Browns selected Tillman in the third round of the 2023 draft, believing his size and contested-catch ability could eventually make him a reliable starter. Tillman showed flashes of that potential, but injuries derailed his momentum.

Tillman finishes his Browns tenure with 71 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 38 games. He started 19 times but missed 10 games over his final two seasons.

Trading Jeudy would be a far more consequential decision. He remains the most accomplished receiver on the roster and an important piece for an offense facing significant uncertainty at quarterback.