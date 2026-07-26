Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Makes His Pick in QB Battle

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy appears to have made his preference clear in the team’s quarterback competition.

During a live TikTok video, Jeudy was asked whether he wanted Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders to be Cleveland’s starting quarterback. Jeudy did not respond verbally but held up four fingers, seemingly signaling his support for Watson, who wears No. 4.

Jeudy later disputed the interpretation after the clip began circulating on social media.

“Yall cut the clip perfectly for that narrative,” Jeudy said. “Y’all can never get in between this [expletive] lol.”

However, Jeudy did not explain what prompted him to hold up four fingers in the longer video. His apparent endorsement is notable because he will be the top target for whichever quarterback wins the competition.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Praises Deshaun Watson’s Progress

Watson is the more experienced option in Cleveland’s quarterback competition and generated positive reviews during offseason workouts and minicamp. Jeudy trained with Watson in Florida before the Browns began their offseason program. He noticed a difference in Watson, who missed all of last season while recovering from his Achilles surgery.

“Oh, he looks a lot more confident, a lot more comfortable just having those days, giving him time to prepare himself mentally and physically,” Jeudy said. “He’s a lot better for sure.”

The additional work allowed Watson and Jeudy to improve their timing and become more comfortable with the concepts being installed under head coach Todd Monken.

“It’s consistently growing each and every day,” Jeudy said. “Just keep picking each other’s brains, learning these plays, learning these concepts, understanding the plays and keep moving forward from there.

“Just focus on the timing of the routes, the ball placement, the executing, understanding each other’s minds, what we going through in each process, what I’m thinking in my routes, what he thinking. Just having that chemistry and just talking about the routes and the ball just going to help us in the long run.”

Watson and Sanders were both present at a more recent passing camp in Florida that included Jeudy and several other Cleveland playmakers.

Jerry Jeudy Will Be Key for Browns’ Starting QB

Jeudy’s opinion will carry some weight because he remains Cleveland’s most established receiving threat. It will not, however, be the deciding factor.

Monken and his staff will make the call based on how Watson and Sanders perform during training camp and the preseason. But whoever wins will need to establish a productive connection with Jeudy, who is looking to rebound after catching just 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Browns added rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to strengthen their receiving corps. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. also returns after emerging as one of Cleveland’s most reliable offensive weapons during his rookie season.

Jeudy and Sanders experienced some visible tension last season. The two had a heated sideline exchange during Cleveland’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with teammates eventually stepping between them. Both players later downplayed the incident.