Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Backs Up Bold Promise

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are competing for one job, but the Cleveland Browns quarterbacks are not allowing the battle to divide the locker room.

Watson and Sanders got together for a joint workout in Florida ahead of training camp. Browns pass-catchers Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Denzel Boston and Dylan Sampson were among those in attendance.

The workout gave both quarterbacks an opportunity to build chemistry with some of Cleveland’s most important offensive weapons with training camp around the corner.

Watson has frequently shared clips working out with Browns’ pass-catchers this offseason, including KC Concepcion and tight end Harold Fannin.

Shedeur Sanders Keeps Promise With Deshaun Watson Workout

Sanders made it clear during mandatory minicamp that he would not organize a separate workout and force teammates to choose between quarterbacks.

“I think we’re a team. If one of us choose to do something, we’re all gonna do it together. It’s not no individual thing. That’s the thing, the quarterback room, we all connected, we all cool,” Sanders said. “We all communicate. It’s nobody single, individual idea because that creates separation… we all a team. We all gonna come as one, we all gonna get together as one team, and get things done.”

Sanders followed through on that promise by appearing in Florida. Jeudy is expected to enter the season as Cleveland’s top receiver, while Bond and Boston will also have significant roles. Sampson will also be a key pass-catcher out of the backfield that gives head coach Todd Monken several options to work with.

The joint workout came shortly after NFL insider Albert Breer warned that Cleveland’s unresolved quarterback situation could create an unnecessary divide.

“I would say if you have two quarterbacks with competing camps and the receivers and the running backs and the tight ends have to pick which to go to, you have bigger problems than scheduling,” Breer said. “If that’s allowed to happen, and like you’ve got drama over that, that’s probably not great.”

The cohesion and camaraderie do not make the quarterback decision any easier for the Browns. However, it does remove a potential source of tension before the team returns to Berea.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Turns Focus Back to QB Competition

It has been a busy week away from the field for Sanders. The second-year quarterback traveled to New York for the ESPY Awards, where he participated in interviews, posed for photos and even reunited with former Browns teammate Myles Garrett.

Sanders also released a new song titled “Turn Back.” But the workout with Watson showed that Sanders’ attention is shifting back toward football as the most important stage of the quarterback competition approaches.

Browns rookies are scheduled to report for training camp on July 23, with veterans reporting July 28.

The Browns left offseason workouts without naming a starter. Watson appeared to hold an early advantage because of his experience, processing and athletic ability, but Sanders gained ground as practices continued. Browns coach Todd Monken said the real evaluation will begin when they can see both quarterbacks in pads, processing live situations.