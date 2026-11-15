Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Reveals Blunt Message to Deshaun Watson

Jerry Jeudy wanted Deshaun Watson to trust his speed, and the Cleveland Browns receiver didn’t leave much room for interpretation.

Watson connected with Jeudy for a 65-yard gain that set up Cleveland’s first touchdown. The Browns were trailing 17-3 when Jeudy got behind the defense and hauled in the pass at Houston’s 6-yard line. Watson scored on the next play, helping ignite a 27-24 comeback victory.

“I don’t gave a damn what coverage it is,” Jeudy said of his message to Watson before the play. “Throw that bih as far as you can.”

Watson confirmed Jeudy’s account afterward, explaining that the connection had its roots in practice.

“I actually didn’t throw it as far. I thought I overthrew it, for real. I could have definitely had another 10 yards, but we worked on that play Friday,” Watson said. “I told him when we ran it in practice, ‘Whenever you put your foot in the ground, dig and go get it.’”

Watson also recalled their final exchange before taking the shot.

“He told me he was going to go. Right before we called the play coming out, I looked at him and said ‘this is our chance.’ He did exactly what we talked about, so it was great for him to get that in and told him next time, he’s got to score,” Watson said.

Jerry Jeudy Posts Season High Despite Missed Opportunity

Jeudy and Watson nearly connected for another huge play before halftime. The receiver broke free down the left side with a chance to score, but Watson overthrew him. Cleveland came away empty on the possession and went into the break trailing 17-10, leaving a potential tying touchdown on the field.

Even with that missed opportunity, Jeudy finished with two catches for 74 yards on four targets. It was his highest yardage total of the season, surpassing his 69 yards against Baltimore.

The 65-yard reception also was his longest catch of the year. Jeudy entered Sunday with just 18 catches for 208 yards through nine games, making the Houston performance a welcome lift during a season of limited opportunities.

He remains without a touchdown catch, but his biggest play Sunday put Cleveland one snap away from the end zone.

Jerry Jeudy Addressed Staying With Browns After Trade Deadline

Jeudy’s performance came days after he remained in Cleveland through the trade deadline. The Browns were willing to consider moving him for premium draft compensation, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. But no such offer materialized.

The receiver kept his response straightforward when asked Friday about staying put.

“I just took it day-by-day, didn’t really think too much at the trade deadline, honestly. I’m here,” Jeudy said.

His role has diminished as rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have become prominent parts of the passing game. But Cleveland retained a veteran capable of stretching the field, and Watson found him when the offense needed a spark against Houston.

The Browns head into their bye at 6-4 after snapping a two-game losing streak. They return to face the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29.