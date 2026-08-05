Jerry Jeudy Clears Up Divisive Comments on Browns QBs Sanders, Watson

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is known for his demonstrative sideline demeanor, including multiple heated interactions with quarterback Shedeur Sanders last season as the two struggled to connect.

Jeudy has never been one to hide how he feels with his words either, which caused a divisive viral moment during training camp that the wideout took upon himself to clear up on Wednesday, August 5.

A video circulated of Jeudy holding up four fingers in what people widely believed was the wide receiver expressing his preference for QB Deshaun Watson, who wears the No. 4 jersey, over Sanders as the two signal-callers battle it out for the starting role this month.

However, Jeudy insisted that the now viral reel via a TikTok livestream actually involved him referencing the age of his daughter in response to a viewer’s question and had nothing to do with his opinion on Browns quarterbacks. The misunderstanding, Jeudy asserted, came from a misleading edit to the video by a third party who then circulated it on social media.

“I threw out the four because she’s 4 years old,” Jeudy said, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Jerry Jeudy Spoke With Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders About Viral Video

Jeudy also spoke directly to Sanders and Watson about the video in question in an effort to dispel any confusion or hard feelings they might have held.

“I don’t know what they’re thinking in their mind,” Jeudy said. “So I had to just go up there and … clear it up to them and [let them] know what really happened and not what the media portrayed it to be.”

Watson and Sanders are currently taking turns working with the first team every other day in practice, which head coach Todd Monken said will continue throughout the course of the preseason until he decides on who will be QB1.

Jerry Jeudy Claims He Has Been Around too Long to Make Mistake of Playing QB Favorites in Camp

Jeudy added that his six years of experience in the NFL have taught him better than to put out an opinion publicly on a position battle that he is not a part of, particularly at quarterback on his own team.

“I think I’m mature enough and wise enough to not answer questions like that,” Jeudy added. “For everyone to believe that I would answer something like that on social media is kind of wild, but you got to understand this where we’re [at] and understand how everybody’s viewing the quarterback competition in this room.”

“I said what I truly felt about the situation, and I leave it off from there,” Jeudy continued. “If anybody wants to believe [that], that’s what they want to believe.”