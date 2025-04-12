Hi, Subscriber

Joe Flacco Dealt Harsh Reality After Signing With Browns

The Browns previously spurned Joe Flacco in free agency when Deshaun Watson was healthy.
The Cleveland Browns brought back veteran fan-favorite quarterback Joe Flacco on a one-year deal, but the move won’t prevent the team from drafting a quarterback if it sees fit.

Flacco, 40, spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts. The quarterback started six games, passing for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Flacco-mania took over Cleveland in 2023 after Deshaun Watson went down with a shoulder injury. The former Super Bowl MVP came off the couch and helped lead Cleveland to the playoffs, sparking the offense with his big arm.

However, the Browns did not offer Flacco a contract the following offseason, opting instead to sign Jameis Winston as Watson’s primary backup. Many speculated that bringing Flacco back could cause some tension in the locker room, with Watson on shaky ground.

This time around, Cleveland had no hesitation bringing the 40-year-old Flacco back into the fold. The team now has a proven, experienced presence in the quarterback room. Flacco signed a one-year deal worth $4 million, with incentives that could push it as high as $13 million — including bonuses tied to lofty goals like being named an All-Pro.

Joe Flacco Won’t Prevent Browns From Drafting QB

The Browns could potentially feel comfortable heading into the season with Flacco and Kenny Pickett, who the team traded for in March.

However, the veteran duo will likely also be competing with a rookie for the starting gig. Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick, although recent indications suggest the Browns will not select a quarterback with that pick.

But the Browns have also met with some of the other top QB prospects like Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that the Flacco signing will not prevent the Browns from selecting a quarterback if they feel like it’s the right fit.

“One year, he gets $3 million guaranteed, that is basically backup quarterback money, but at least they have a quarterback room that could go into the season and be okay,” said Rapoport. “My understanding, it does not take them away from anything. It’s actually similar to what the New York Giants did with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

“Could they take a quarterback? Of course they could. Could they take him in the first round? Of course they could. … If it’s a quarterback of the future they’re not gonna let the signing of Joe Flacco for not a lot of money take them away from that.”

Brown Done With Deshaun Watson

The Browns have admitted publicly the blockbuster trade for Watson in 2022 was a bust. Recent comments from Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam made it clear that the team is going in a new direction despite Watson being under contract through the 2026 season.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said at the league’s annual meeting. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“… [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable.”

Watson is 9-10 as the starter in Cleveland over three seasons. He’ll miss most — or all — of next season with an Achilles injury.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Joe Flacco : Returning to Cleveland

Flacco has agreed to a one-year deal with the Browns, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reports. Per the report, Flacco's deal is for $4 million, though the veteran QB could earn up to $13 million with incentives factored in. Flacco -- who played for the Colts last season -- is thus in line to return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023. Bringing back the 40-year-old bolsters a signal-caller corps that also includes Deshaun Watson -- who could miss most or all of the 2025 season due to an Achilles injury -- and 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett. It's also quite possible that the Browns will select another QB in the upcoming NFL Draft, but as things stand now, Flacco is in a position to compete with Pickett to be the team's starter in Week 1.

