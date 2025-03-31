Browns Trade Pitch Lands Hottest QB on Market to Replace Watson

If the Cleveland Browns don’t love Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, trading for a younger quarterback could have value. The Browns have no answer at the quarterback position in the long or short term, something that’s been said far too many times over the past few years.

If the Browns don’t eventually find a franchise quarterback, they shouldn’t expect much to change.

Deshaun Watson clearly wasn’t the answer, and his injury could be a blessing in disguise, unfortunately. This gives the Browns an easier chance to move on from him, and everybody knows, including the front office, that his time is up.

There aren’t many options for the Browns to pursue on the market, but there could be a trade candidate in the New England Patriots quarterback, Joe Milton. In a proposed deal from NFL Trade Rumors, they had the Browns landing him for a 2025 fourth-round pick, a deal Cleveland would be wise to make.

“With the futures of HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry in doubt past this season, the Browns probably won’t be willing to bank their season solely on Milton.

“If they opt against taking a quarterback with the second overall pick, adding Milton along with a veteran like Cousins or Carson Wentz would be a decent solution that gives them an experienced option and a high-upside project,” Tony Camino wrote.

Watson Recovering From Injury

Watson is currently going through his recovery process after injuring his Achilles last season.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to be without him next season, so finding somebody like Milton should be the plan.

Unless the Browns draft Sanders, and he becomes a franchise guy, Cleveland won’t have a good season next year. Barring anything drastic, they have plenty of room to give a young guy an opportunity to play.

Regarding Watson, he spoke about his recovery, saying that he’s learned how to deal with adversity and patience.

“I learned about patience. How to really face struggle and adversity. I learned how to be able to control my emotions, control my thoughts, and control my inner-peace,” Watson said, according to TMZ.

Will New England Trade Him?

The New England Patriots already have their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye.

Milton proved at the end of last season to be a competent option, but there isn’t much of a reason for the Patriots to keep him around.

From the Cleveland Browns and other teams’ perspectives, he could be an intriguing option, and that can’t be said in New England. The Patriots aren’t going to allow him to start any time in the near future, so moving on from him for draft assets and his career would be the right thing to do.

However, some of the Patriots’ decision makers have been impressed with what the young man has done, perhaps trying to increase his trade value around the league.

“I think Joe did everything they asked him to do last year,” Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth. ” … He worked extremely hard, and that’s tough — when you’re a quarterback everybody wants to play, everybody wants to be the starter.

“He was ready for his opportunity there late in the season, which I commend him on just like I would any player that sat there and went through a long season and got the opportunity, went out and won a football game, helped a team win. … You have to give Joe credit for being ready to go.”