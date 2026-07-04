Browns Legend Warns Against Shedeur Sanders Trade

Shedeur Sanders’ name keeps surfacing in trade speculation, but one Cleveland Browns legend believes moving him now would be a mistake — and one the team has not earned the right to make.

Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas pushed back against the idea that the Browns should move Sanders before giving him a longer look under new head coach Todd Monken. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Thomas said trading Sanders now — especially for a mid-round pick — would be a poor use of a young quarterback the team still has not fully evaluated.

“Shedeur was forced into action in the middle of last year before he was ready. He had some high moments and some low moments, as you’d expect from any quarterback. He’s a development project. He’s got a lot of work to do. He needs time to develop,” Thomas said. “If you’re just gonna throw him away for a fourth-rounder, it makes no sense because we have no idea what he can be as our starting quarterback. Keep him around, and it’s more likely than not that he’s gonna have an opportunity to start, and then win that starting job for the long term if you keep him on the roster.”

The comments come after ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo reported that teams have made calls about Sanders’ availability.

Shedeur Sanders Still in Mix for Browns

The Browns’ public comments have not suggested they are preparing to move Sanders any time soon. If anything, Monken has continued to describe the quarterback situation as a true competition heading into training camp.

“We’ll start off fall camp just like we’ve been doing. We’ll alternate those guys,” Monken said after minicamp on June 11.

Monken specifically praised Sanders progress following the offseason program.

“I think he’s being more decisive. Now, it’s easy to say we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s gonna have to do,” Monken said. “His ability to process quicker and get the ball out of his hands and eliminate lost-yardage plays is going to be huge for us to be able to stack plays and score.”

Trading Shedeur Sanders is Risky Proposition

Watson starting in Week 1 remains a real possibility. He said at minicamp that he is “fully healthy, ready to go.” But moving Sanders before the competition plays out would be bold and probably a bit reckless.

Watson has not played a full season since 2020. His time with the Browns has been interrupted by an 11-game suspension in 2022, shoulder surgery that ended his 2023 season and the Achilles injuries that cost him all of 2025. Betting on him to stay healthy and reclaim the job is one thing. Dealing the young fallback option would be another.

The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green on the depth chart, but Sanders carries the most intrigue as a potential long-term option if Watson cannot hold the job. Cleveland could always listen if a team makes an offer it cannot refuse, but a Day 3 pick would be a hard sell.