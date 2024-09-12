Ex-Browns Running Back Rips Into Deshaun Watson Amid New Controversy

Former Cleveland Browns running back Jordan Wilkins publicly called out Deshaun Watson’s leadership abilities, adding fuel to the ongoing conversation surrounding the quarterback.

Watson is embroiled in a new controversy following yet another sexual assault allegation. The Browns QB — who was named a captain — was asked about his leadership abilities on Wednesday, September 11.

“I mean the trust has always been there. You know, so I think the guys, they trust me,” Watson said. “If there’s anything that’s out there, you can go ask any one of those guys and they’ll give you an honest answer. So, I can’t speak for anybody else, but for what the guy’s been showing me and what they tell me and shake my hand and come to my locker and on the field, dap me up and say to my face, that’s what they’re saying, that they trust me.

“They see me each and every day. They know exactly who I am and I think that’s the difference. When you’re around me each and every day, you know my aura, you know my energy, you know my character, I think you’ll understand who I really am.”

Jordan Wilkins Seemingly Blames Watson for Fumbles

Wilkins spent some time with Watson and had a different story to tell.

“Yehhyehh sure bro. Watch the next slide and yall tell me. And this was the final preseason game to make the roster,” Wilkins wrote, teasing to a video.

In the video, Watson goes to hand off the ball but doesn’t connect with Wilkins, and the ball hits the turf. It was one of two fumbles by Wilkins during the game, and he was released before the start of the season.

“(He) went to the sideline and told the coaches I didn’t know the play,” Wilkins said. “And then it happened again the next drive.”

Wilkins, 30, is currently a free agent.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Keeping Focus on Football

Watson has strongly denied the new claim against him on Wednesday, pointing to a statement from his lawyer, Rusty Hardin.

“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday,” Hardin said in a statement. “We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated. We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media.” Watson needs no more off-field issues. He struggled mightily in the Browns’ opener, tossing a pair of interceptions and looking out of sync. The Browns lost 33-17 to the Dallas Cowboys, and Watson finished with just 169 yards.

“I focus on football. I focus on keeping the main thing the main thing,” Watson said. “And that’s when I walk into this building focusing on being the best quarterback I can be, on the game plan and trying to be better than we were last week so we can get a W.”

The Browns head to Jacksonville on Sunday to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.