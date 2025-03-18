Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Browns Safety Juan Thornhill Claps Back After Steelers Move

Ex-Browns safety Juan Thornhill has signed with the Steelers.
Ex-Browns safety Juan Thornhill has signed with the Steelers.

Juan Thornhill is staying in the AFC North after being released by the Cleveland Browns, and he’s embracing switching sides to a rival.

Thornhill inked a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday and wasted no time embracing his new team. He marked the occasion with a social media video, swapping out his Browns gear for black and gold while proudly waving a Terrible Towel.

“UH HUH, you know what it is,” Thornhill said.

Thornhill signed a three-year deal with the Browns in 2023, with Cleveland banking on his championship experience from his four-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played a key role in their defensive backfield and won two Super Bowls.

However, his tenure in Cleveland fell short of expectations, largely due to injuries that hampered his availability and effectiveness. Over two seasons, Thornhill appeared in 22 games, recording 93 total tackles (63 solo), four passes defended, and no interceptions.

His performance was hindered by injuries, which not only limited his impact on the field but also led to him losing his grip on a starting role by the end of the 2024 season. With the Browns looking to reshape their secondary, they opted to release Thornhill in February, cutting his tenure in Cleveland short.

Browns Fans Resurface Juan Thornhill Hustle Criticism

Thornhill began his Browns tenure with high energy, emerging as a vocal leader with Super Bowl aspirations. He even cemented his commitment with a tattoo of the team’s elf mascot. However, things took a downward turn, particularly this past season, as the Browns stumbled to a 3-14 record.

Thornhill’s effort was questioned during a loss to the Saints when he was seen jogging while attempting to chase down Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a long touchdown.

“I’m just going to be completely honest, I played with MVS out in Kansas City. Guy caught the ball, and I’m just like, ‘This guy runs a 4.3 40, I’m not catching him,’” Thornhill said. “Got a little lazy, and I just I own up to it. But that’s just not me, and that will never happen again.”

Fans quickly brought that up in the comments of Thornhill’s latest post as he celebrated the new signing.

“Queue the Juan Thornhill no effort play vs the saints,” one fan said.

That caught Thornhill’s attention and he clapped back in the comments.

“Y’all say I played so bad, but all I’ve seen y’all post is that one play,” Thornhill said. “If that’s all you got, then I’ll take it.”

Browns Continue Building Around Myles Garrett on Defense

Thornhill won’t be missed too much by the Browns. Ronnie Hickman and D’Anthony Bell will likely be in the mix for more playing time next season. And the team could also add some talent at safety in the draft.

The Browns did check off their biggest offseason priority by locking in superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett with a lucrative extension. The deal averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money. It also ended his public campaign for a trade out of town.

Cleveland will continue to build the defense around Garrett, as well as cornerback Denzel Ward. Some new additions to the unit include pass-rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

