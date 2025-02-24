Hi, Subscriber

Browns’ Juan Thornhill Issues 1-Word Statement After Release

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
The Browns have released veteran safety Juan Thornhill.
Getty Images
The Browns have released veteran safety Juan Thornhill.

The Cleveland Browns have decided to release safety Juan Thornhill, ending a disappointing two-year stay with the team.

Thornhill signed a three-year deal with the Browns in 2023. Cleveland hoped he would bring some championship pedigree over from the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played the first four years of his career.

However, his time with the Browns was largely a disappointment marred by injuries. He appeared in 22 games over two seasons and started to lose grasp on his starting role by the end of last season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media first reported the move.

“The Browns are releasing veteran S Juan Thornhill, sources say,” Garafolo reported. “The team and Thornhill’s camp spoke in recent days and the decision was made to part ways now, giving Thornhill a few weeks before free agency to find his next home. Thornhill had one year at $7m left on his deal.”

Following the move, Thornhill issued a one-word message on X.

“Blessed,” Thornhill wrote with a black heart emoji.

The move wasn’t entirely unexpected and Thornhill hinted at his release over the weekend.

“Greater things to come. One day at a time,” Thornhill wrote on Feb. 22.

Juan Thornhill Had Interesting Relationship With Browns Fanbase

Thornhill started his Browns tenure on a high note as a vocal leader with Super Bowl aspirations. He even got a tattoo of the Browns’ elf mascot.

However, things went south, especially this season, with the team struggling and stumbling to a 3-14 record. Thornhill was called out for his effort during a loss to the Saints, jogging while chasing down a long touchdown by Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“I’m just going to be completely honest, I played with MVS out in Kansas City. Guy caught the ball, and I’m just like, ‘This guy runs a 4.3 40, I’m not catching him,’” Thornhill said. “Got a little lazy, and I just I own up to it. But that’s just not me, and that will never happen again.”

He also had an interesting message during the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs playing.

“Should be playing today but… NVM,” Thornhill wrote.

Some fans believed that Thornhill might wish he stayed with the Chiefs.

“Is Juan Thornhill on TikTok possibly indicating he wish he’d have stayed in KC or something else?” one fan said.

Browns Have Much to Figure Out This Offseason

The Browns have some big-picture things to figure out this offseason. Quarterback will be a top priority for Cleveland, as will dealing with Myles Garrett’s trade demand.

Garrett is not satisfied with the direction of the team and wants to be moved to a contender. The Browns have been adamant that Garrett will not be moved but he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

The Browns are just a year removed from having the top defense in the league, but there are many moving pieces.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns’ Juan Thornhill Issues 1-Word Statement After Release

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x