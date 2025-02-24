Browns’ Juan Thornhill Issues 1-Word Statement After Release

The Cleveland Browns have decided to release safety Juan Thornhill, ending a disappointing two-year stay with the team.

Thornhill signed a three-year deal with the Browns in 2023. Cleveland hoped he would bring some championship pedigree over from the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played the first four years of his career.

However, his time with the Browns was largely a disappointment marred by injuries. He appeared in 22 games over two seasons and started to lose grasp on his starting role by the end of last season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media first reported the move.

“The Browns are releasing veteran S Juan Thornhill, sources say,” Garafolo reported. “The team and Thornhill’s camp spoke in recent days and the decision was made to part ways now, giving Thornhill a few weeks before free agency to find his next home. Thornhill had one year at $7m left on his deal.”

Following the move, Thornhill issued a one-word message on X.

“Blessed,” Thornhill wrote with a black heart emoji.

The move wasn’t entirely unexpected and Thornhill hinted at his release over the weekend.

“Greater things to come. One day at a time,” Thornhill wrote on Feb. 22.

Juan Thornhill Had Interesting Relationship With Browns Fanbase

Thornhill started his Browns tenure on a high note as a vocal leader with Super Bowl aspirations. He even got a tattoo of the Browns’ elf mascot.

However, things went south, especially this season, with the team struggling and stumbling to a 3-14 record. Thornhill was called out for his effort during a loss to the Saints, jogging while chasing down a long touchdown by Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“I’m just going to be completely honest, I played with MVS out in Kansas City. Guy caught the ball, and I’m just like, ‘This guy runs a 4.3 40, I’m not catching him,’” Thornhill said. “Got a little lazy, and I just I own up to it. But that’s just not me, and that will never happen again.”

He also had an interesting message during the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs playing.

“Should be playing today but… NVM,” Thornhill wrote.

Some fans believed that Thornhill might wish he stayed with the Chiefs.

“Is Juan Thornhill on TikTok possibly indicating he wish he’d have stayed in KC or something else?” one fan said.

Browns Have Much to Figure Out This Offseason

The Browns have some big-picture things to figure out this offseason. Quarterback will be a top priority for Cleveland, as will dealing with Myles Garrett’s trade demand.

Garrett is not satisfied with the direction of the team and wants to be moved to a contender. The Browns have been adamant that Garrett will not be moved but he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

The Browns are just a year removed from having the top defense in the league, but there are many moving pieces.